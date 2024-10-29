Ukraine updates: Zelenskyy meets with Nordic leaders

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is on his first visit to Iceland, where he attended the fourth Ukraine-Nordic Summit.

The topics discussed included Kyiv's so-called Victory plan and aid for civilians as winter approaches.

This comes as South Korean lawmakers say that some high-ranking North Korean military officials might be deployed at the front line in Ukraine.

Here is a roundup of developments regarding Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Tuesday, October 29: