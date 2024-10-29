Ukraine updates: Zelenskyy meets with Nordic leaders

Ukraine updates: Zelenskyy meets with Nordic leadersPublished October 29, 2024last updated October 29, 2024
What you need to know
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is on his first visit to Iceland, where he attended the fourth Ukraine-Nordic Summit.
The topics discussed included Kyiv's so-called Victory plan and aid for civilians as winter approaches.
This comes as South Korean lawmakers say that some high-ranking North Korean military officials might be deployed at the front line in Ukraine.
Here is a roundup of developments regarding Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Tuesday, October 29:
Deadly Russian air attacks cause casualties in Kharkiv, Kyiv
Russia bombarded Ukraine's two largest cities of Kharkiv and Kyiv overnight, with several people killed and wounded in the attacks.
Ukrainian officials said four people were killed in Kharkiv when the Osnovianskyi district came under attack after midnight, while six were injured in Kyiv by falling debris from a destroyed Russian drone.
The Ukrainian military reported that they had shot down 26 out of 48 drones launched overnight.
On Monday, the Derzhprom building in Kharkiv, one of the city's best-known landmarks, was badly damaged in a Russian guided bomb attack.
High-ranking North Korean military could go to front line: South Korea
Some high-ranking North Korean military officials and troops that NATO says have been sent to Russia for likely deployment in Ukraine might be sent to the front line, South Korean lawmakers said on Tuesday after being briefed by the country's spy agency.
Seoul has warned of a "significant security threat" after Washington alleged that North Korea had sent 10,000 troops to train in Russia ahead of being probably moved to Ukraine to fight there.
"This illegal military cooperation between Russia and North Korea is a significant security threat to the international community and could pose a serious risk to our national security," President Yoon Suk Yeol said.
North Korea had also sent some 4,000 workers to Russia this year, according to the South Korean lawmakers, who had been attending a parliamentary intelligence committee hearing.
NATO has said North Korean units have already been deployed to Russia's Kursk region, where Ukrainian forces have been staging an incursion for several weeks during which they have captured some territory.
Zelenskyy meets with Nordic leaders
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has attended the fourth Ukraine-Nordic summit in Iceland as he seeks to gain international support for his "victory plan" to defeat the Russian invasion.
"Our discussions will focus on support for the Victory Plan and the areas where our cooperation can yield maximum results: financing Ukrainian weapons production and long-range capabilities," Zelensky said in a post on social media.
A statement issued after the meeting said, "The Nordic countries support Ukraine's Victory Plan as presented by President Zelenskyy."
The leaders also reiterated their support for Ukraine's NATO membership.
The five Nordic countries whose leaders attended the summit — Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden — are some of the major supporters of Kyiv, pledging millions of euros in aid to Ukraine since Russian forces began their invasion nearly three years ago.
In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Zelenskyy said he told Nordic leaders that "[O]nly determination – truly long-range – will bring the war to an end."
tj/kb (AFP, AP, Reuters, dpa)