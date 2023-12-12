Ukraine updates: Zelenskyy meets with Biden in White House

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with US President Joe Biden at the White House on Tuesday, with both leaders hoping to find a way to release new US military aid to Kyiv amid a deadlock in the US Congress.

The invitation by Biden was "to underscore the United States' unshakable commitment to supporting the people of Ukraine as they defend themselves against Russia's brutal invasion," the White House announced in advance.

Fresh US aid to Ukraine is currently being blocked because of a domestic political row between Democrats and Republicans, some of whom are increasingly voicing doubts about the wisdom of continuing aid to Kyiv.

According to Washington, the funds that have so far been approved for Ukraine will be completely exhausted by the end of the year.

In good news for Kyiv on international aid, however, the IMF says it has approved another $900 million (€970 million) loan to Ukraine for budget support.

Here's a look at the latest headlines on Russia's war in Ukraine on Tuesday, December 12.