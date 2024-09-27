Ukraine updates: Zelenskyy meets Trump in New York

Former US President Donald Trump met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in New York on Friday.

Zelenskyy reportedly extended his stay in the US to accommodate the meeting.

"I think we have a common view that the war in Ukraine has to be stopped and [Russian President Vladimir] Putin can't win," Zelenskyy said.

On arriving together with the Ukrainian leader at a Trump Tower conference room, Trump said: "The fact that we're even together today is a very good sign."

On Thursday, Zelenskyy met US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, who is the Democratic presidential nominee.

They both reiterated support for Ukraine, with Harris seemingly taking jabs at Trump's earlier comments that Kyiv should cut a deal and end the war.

