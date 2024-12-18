Ukraine updates: Zelenskyy, Macron discuss troops deployment

Skip next section Zelenskyy says he discussed with Macron idea of Western troops in Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he discussed with French President Emmanuel Macron the possibility of sending Western troops to Ukraine.

Macron floated the idea of sending ground troops to Ukraine earlier this year, in a sharp departure from other Western leaders, who have repeatedly said they want to avoid an escalation of the war in Ukraine.

"We share a common vision: reliable guarantees are essential for a peace that can truly be achieved," Zelenskyy wrote on X.

"We continued working on President Macron's initiative regarding the presence of forces in Ukraine that could contribute to stabilizing the path to peace."

