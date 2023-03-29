  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Russia's war in Ukraine
Israel protests
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy looks pensive during an interview conducted by the Associated Press news agency while seated in a train with a glass of tea in front of him
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy says he has not spoken with China's Xi since Russia invaded over a year agoImage: Efrem Lukatsky/AP Photo/picture alliance
ConflictsUkraine

Ukraine updates: Zelenskyy invites China's Xi to visit

1 hour ago

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy extended the invitation to Russia's ally during an interview with the Associated Press. DW has the latest.

https://p.dw.com/p/4PQ9O

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Wednesday that he had invited Chinese President Xi Jinping to visit his country.

"We are ready to see him here," Zelenskyy told the Associated Press.

Xi, who recently visited his "dear friend" Russian President Vladimir Putin on a state visit to Moscow, has not spoken with Zelenskyy since Russia launched its invasion on February 24, 2022.

"I want to speak with him. I had contact with him before full-scale war. But during all this year, more than one year, I didn't have," said Zelenskyy.

The Ukrainian president also suggested that despite China's clear alliance with Russia, Beijing had not given Vladimir Putin what he wanted during the recent Moscow meeting, namely weapons and ammunition to replace dwindling Russian stockpiles.

Zelenskyy pointed to Putin's announcement that Russia would move tactical nuclear weapons to Belarus as a distraction to divert attention away from the fact that China had not given any such assistance: "What does it mean? It means the [Chinese] visit was not good for Russia." 

Still, China, which has publicly proclaimed neutrality on the war in Ukraine, has remained closely allied with Moscow, both economically and diplomatically.

China has also put forth what it claims is a 12-point plan for "a political resolution of the Ukraine crisis."

Ukraine has voiced appreciation for China's involvement, yet President Zelenskyy has been clear that he would only consider negotiations after a withdrawal of invading Russian troops from Ukrainian territory.

The US, for instance, has scoffed at the Chinese plan in light of the fact that Beijing has refused to condemn Russia's naked aggression vis-a-vis its smaller neighbor.

Washington claims that to accept the Chinese proposal would be akin to accepting Russian territorial occupation and simply act as a mechanism to allow Russia's military a chance to regroup.

Beijing's plan calls for de-escalation and an eventual cease-fire.

Here are some of the other notable developments concerning the war in Ukraine on Wednesday, March 29:

Ukrainian troops eager to try Western tanks

Sweden summons Russian ambassador after overt military threat

Sweden's Foreign Ministry Wednesday said it would summon Russia's ambassador to Stockholm after he released a statement on his embassy's website claiming Sweden and Finland would become "legitimate targets for Russian retaliatory measures, including those of a military nature," should they join the NATO military alliance.

Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom said: "The Foreign Ministry will summon the Russian ambassador to make a clear statement against this blatant attempt at influence. Sweden's security policy is determined by Sweden — no one else."

Both Sweden and Finland reversed decades of military policy to seek admission into NATO in the wake of Russia's February 2022 invasion of neighboring Ukraine.   

IAEA boss Grossi arrives at Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant 

Rafael Grossi, the head of the UN's International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), has arrived at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southeastern Ukraine Wednesday. The largest nuclear power plant in Europe, Zaporizhzhia is under Russian control. 

The visit is Grossi's second since Russia launched its invasion. The IAEA and the wider international community have been in a state of constant alarm over the situation in Zaporizhzhia, which has been shelled by Russian troops and suffered frequent power outages, raising fears of a major nuclear accident. The IAEA has had inspectors at the plant since September, in a situation Grossi says, "is still perilous."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday told Grossi, "Without the immediate withdrawal of Russian troops and personnel from the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant and adjacent territory, any initiatives to restore nuclear safety and security are doomed to failure." 

Ukrainian Forces shell Russian-controlled Melitopol, disrupting resupply chain

Ukrainian troops have begun shelling the Russian-controlled southeastern Ukrainian city of Melitopol according to media reports. Power outages have been reported and witnesses say the city's train depot has been damaged. The city, located some 120 kilometers (75 miles) from the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, has been under Russian occupation for more than a year. 

Melitopol is a key Russian resupply hub as it is strategically located between Crimea and other cities in the region. Military observers say they expect to see a Ukrainian offensive soon, suggesting Kyiv's troops could attempt to reach the Black Sea (via Melitopol) to drive a wedge between occupying Russian forces.

js/sms (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Ukrainian soldiers of the 28th brigade pose for a photo in a trench on the front line

Ukraine: Inside the trenches and hospitals of Bakhmut

Ukraine: Inside the trenches and hospitals of Bakhmut

Despite a high death toll, Bakhmut's defenders are hanging on. Some observers say it's no longer worth the cost in human lives. DW's Max Zander went to talk to some of the soldiers holding the line.
ConflictsMarch 28, 2023
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy looks pensive during an interview conducted by the Associated Press news agency while seated in a train with a glass of tea in front of him

Ukraine updates: Zelenskyy invites China's Xi to visit

Conflicts1 hour ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Berlin Präsident William Ruto Kenia im DW-Interview

Kenyan President William Ruto slams opposition

Kenyan President William Ruto slams opposition

Politics17 hours ago05:02 min
More from Africa

Asia

Health care workers standing in front of monitors and empty hospital beds

India: What's behind the spike in COVID cases?

India: What's behind the spike in COVID cases?

Health18 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Kinig Charles III waves

A special relationship: Britain's Charles III visits Germany

A special relationship: Britain's Charles III visits Germany

Culture16 hours ago10 images
More from Germany

Europe

Humza Yousaf in Edinburgh

Scotland: Who is new first minister Humza Yousaf?

Scotland: Who is new first minister Humza Yousaf?

Politics15 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A portrait of dissident Iranian rapper Toomaj Salehi is seen being held up during a human rights demonstration.

Iran: Jailed rapper Toomaj Salehi could face death penalty

Iran: Jailed rapper Toomaj Salehi could face death penalty

Human Rights24 hours ago03:22 min
More from Middle East

North America

DW MADE Still

When is a bank systemically important?

When is a bank systemically important?

Trade18 hours ago04:50 min
More from North America

Latin America

Authorities say some migrants set fire to mattresses after hearing they were to be deported.

Mexico fire victims' families demand answers

Mexico fire victims' families demand answers

Migration4 hours ago01:36 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage