Ukraine updates: Zelenskyy invites Biden, Xi to peace summit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged US President Joe Biden and China's President Xi Jinping to attend a peace summit in Switzerland next month.

More than 80 delegations have already said they will attend, but Zelenskyy also wants US and Chinese leaders to "support the peace summit with your personal leadership and participation."

The death toll from a Russian airstrike on a hardware store in the northeastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv has risen to 16 people, Ukrainian prosecutors said Sunday morning, adding that dozens more were wounded.

This live updates article has been closed, thank you for reading.

Here's a look at the latest developments from Russia's war in Ukraine on Sunday, May 26.