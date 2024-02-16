Ukraine updates: Zelenskyy inks French, German defense pacts

02/16/2024 February 16, 2024 Zelenskyy signs security pact with Macron in Paris

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a security deal with France.

He traveled to Paris on Friday evening after signing a separate deal with Germany.

"It's an ambitious, very substantive security agreement ... We can't talk openly about all the details," Zelenskyy told reporters at a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron.

"Each of the agreements strengthens Ukraine in its own way," he said, comparing the deals reached with France and Germany.

The agreement, which is set to last for 10 years, includes a French pledge for up to €3 billion ($3.2 billion) in aid for 2024. Paris provided €2.1 billion last year and €1.7 billion in 2022.

Macron called for a European "resurgence" in the face of the threat from Russia. He said that European countries needed to be "lucid" about Moscow.

He said that Europe's future cannot depend on the outcome of a US presidential election. US presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump has said he could withhold security from NATO member states that do not spend enough on defense.

The French leader said that he would visit Ukraine in the coming weeks.

Macron and Zelenskyy said that the deal was aimed at helping Ukraine with the "re-establishment of its territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders" and to prevent "any renewed Russian aggression."

They said that the agreement would pave the way towards Ukraine's membership in the European Union and the NATO military alliance.

"France affirms that a future Ukrainian membership would constitute a useful contribution to peace and stability in Europe," they said.