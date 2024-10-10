Ukraine updates: Zelenskyy in UK for 'victory plan' support

Ukraine updates: Zelenskyy in UK for 'victory plan' supportPublished October 10, 2024last updated October 10, 2024
What you need to know
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte in London on Thursday.
The Ukrainian leader is also set to travel to Paris for talks with French President Emmanuel Macron and will meet German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Italy's Giorgia Meloni later this week.
Zelenskyy had expected to present his "plan for victory" in Ukraine's fight against Russia's full-scale invasion at a meeting in Germany, but it was postponed when US President Joe Biden said he had to stay home in response to Hurricane Milton.
Here are the latest developments regarding Russia's war in Ukraine on Thursday, October 10:
NATO to hold nuclear exercise next week
NATO will hold a long-planned nuclear exercise next week, the military alliance's chief, Mark Rutte, said Thursday, a few weeks after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced changes to Moscow's nuclear doctrine to discourage Ukraine's Western allies.
The "Steadfast Noon" drill will start on Monday and last for about two weeks. It will be led by Belgium and the Netherlands, use eight military bases and involve 2,000 personnel and 60 aircraft from 13 nations. The drill has been held at roughly the same time each year for over a decade.
"In an uncertain world, it is vital that we test our defense and that we strengthen our defense so that our adversaries know that NATO is ready and is able to respond to any threat," Rutte told reporters in London.
Bomber aircraft and fighter jets that can carry nuclear warheads will participate. No live munitions will be used. The bulk of the exercise will take place around 900 kilometers (560 miles) from Russia in the North Sea.
NATO officials have confirmed that Moscow has been made aware of the exercise.
Zelenskyy meets Starmer and Rutte in London
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer welcomed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and recently installed NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte to 10 Downing Street on Thursday.
The trio discussed the support Ukraine would need in the coming months as Kyiv tries to fend off the full-scale Russian invasion that began in February 2022.
Starmer's spokesperson reiterated Britain's view that Ukraine has the right, in certain circumstances, to strike targets inside Russian territory, but said that the UK's stance on the use of its long-range Storm Shadow missiles had not changed.
"We obviously want to put Ukraine in the strongest position. But no war has ever been won by a single weapon. And on Storm Shadow specifically, there has been no change to the UK government's position on the use of long-range missiles," the spokesperson said.
Zelenskyy also met NATO's Mark Rutte in London.
Asked about long-range weapons, Rutte told reporters: "We discussed it today, but in the end it is up to the individual allies."
