Ukraine updates: Zelenskyy in UK for 'victory plan' support

10/10/2024 October 10, 2024 NATO to hold nuclear exercise next week

NATO will hold a long-planned nuclear exercise next week, the military alliance's chief, Mark Rutte, said Thursday, a few weeks after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced changes to Moscow's nuclear doctrine to discourage Ukraine's Western allies.

The "Steadfast Noon" drill will start on Monday and last for about two weeks. It will be led by Belgium and the Netherlands, use eight military bases and involve 2,000 personnel and 60 aircraft from 13 nations. The drill has been held at roughly the same time each year for over a decade.

"In an uncertain world, it is vital that we test our defense and that we strengthen our defense so that our adversaries know that NATO is ready and is able to respond to any threat," Rutte told reporters in London.

Bomber aircraft and fighter jets that can carry nuclear warheads will participate. No live munitions will be used. The bulk of the exercise will take place around 900 kilometers (560 miles) from Russia in the North Sea.

NATO officials have confirmed that Moscow has been made aware of the exercise.