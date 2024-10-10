Ukraine updates: Zelenskyy in UK for 'victory plan' support

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte in London on Thursday.

The Ukrainian leader is also set to travel to Paris for talks with French President Emmanuel Macron and will meet German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Italy's Giorgia Meloni later this week.

Zelenskyy had expected to present his "plan for victory" in Ukraine's fight against Russia's full-scale invasion at a meeting in Germany, but it was postponed when US President Joe Biden said he had to stay home in response to Hurricane Milton.

Here are the latest developments regarding Russia's war in Ukraine on Thursday, October 10: