  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
LebanonUkraineNobel Prize
ConflictsUkraine

Ukraine updates: Zelenskyy in UK for 'victory plan' support

October 10, 2024

Volodymyr Zelenskyy has traveled to London to meet British and NATO leaders on the first leg of a European tour. The Ukrainian president is trying to garner support for a plan to put a stop to Russia's invasion.

https://p.dw.com/p/4lcQ8
Zelenskyy and Starmer in front of their countries' flags
Zelenskyy's first meeting was with British Prime Minister Keir StarmerImage: Henry Nicholls/AP Photo/picture alliance
Skip next section What you need to know

What you need to know

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte in London on Thursday.

The Ukrainian leader is also set to travel to Paris for talks with French President Emmanuel Macron and will meet German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Italy's Giorgia Meloni later this week.

Zelenskyy had expected to present his "plan for victory" in Ukraine's fight against Russia's full-scale invasion at a meeting in Germany, but it was postponed when US President Joe Biden said he had to stay home in response to Hurricane Milton.

Here are the latest developments regarding Russia's war in Ukraine on Thursday, October 10: 

Skip next section Zelenskyy meets Starmer and Rutte in London
October 10, 2024

Zelenskyy meets Starmer and Rutte in London

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer welcomed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and recently installed NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte to 10 Downing Street on Thursday.

The trio discussed the support Ukraine would need in the coming months as Kyiv tries to fend off the full-scale Russian invasion that began in February 2022.

Starmer's spokesperson reiterated Britain's view that Ukraine has the right, in certain circumstances, to strike targets inside Russian territory, but said that the UK's stance on the use of its long-range Storm Shadow missiles had not changed.

"We obviously want to put Ukraine in the strongest position. But no war has ever been won by a single weapon. And on Storm Shadow specifically, there has been no change to the UK government's position on the use of long-range missiles," the spokesperson said.

Zelenskyy also met NATO's Mark Rutte in London.

Asked about long-range weapons, Rutte told reporters: "We discussed it today, but in the end it is up to the individual allies."

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer, center, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, right, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy meet inside 10 Downing Street in London
Rutte said the decision on long-range weapons was up to individual countriesImage: Kin Cheung/picture alliance

jsi/sms (AP, AFP, Reuters, DPA)

https://p.dw.com/p/4lczi