Ukraine updates: Zelenskyy in Poland for 'broad talks'

President Zelenskyy will meet Ukrainian refugees in Poland. Germany's economy minister has demanded sanctions on countries that buy uranium from Russia. DW has the latest.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is visiting Warsaw on Wednesday for talks with top Polish officials and meet Ukrainian refugees in Poland.

Zelenskyy will meet Polish President Andrzej Duda and Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki.

"There will be long, broad talks, not only about the security situation, but also about economic and political support," the Polish

president's foreign affairs adviser Marcin Przydacz said ahead of Zelenskiy's arrival.

Later in the day, Zelenskyy and Duda will meet Ukrainian refugees who found safety in Poland at Warsaw's Royal Castle.

Both heads of state will give speeches there.

Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Poland has taken in over 1.6 million war refugees, according to the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR).

The NATO member has been a close ally of Ukraine and played a big role in galvanizing Western military and political support for Kyiv.

"(The visit) should be taken as a sign of trust and of thanking Poland and Poles," said Przydacz said.

Here are some of the other notable developments concerning Russia's war in Ukraine on Wednesday, April 5:

Russian bank VTB lose billions due to sanctions

Russia's second-largest bank VTB reported a 612.6 billion rubles ($7.7 billion, €7 billion) loss for 2022 due to sanctions.

"In 2022, the VTB group faced unprecedented hardships and challenges... We were the first target for the maximum sanctions possible, which led to significant losses," the bank's chief financial officer Dmitry Pianov said.

The West blocked several major Russian banks' access to the international SWIFT payments system soon after Moscow invaded Ukraine last year.

VTB chief, Andrei Kostin, an associate of President Vladimir Putin, was individually sanctioned by Britain and the United States.

The bank said it has since improved its situation and expects to return to profit this year.

Spanish Leopard tanks head for Ukraine later his month

Six Leopard 2A4 tanks Spain promised Ukraine, would be sent in the second half of April, Defense Minister, Margarita Robles, told 24H TV station.

She said the country's armed services were also in the process of getting another four tanks combat-ready and would likely send those to Ukraine too.

Ukrainian troops eager to try Western tanks To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

It follows hot on the heels of 18 Leopard 2 battle tanks from Germany that arrived in Kyiv last week.

Several EU states have vowed to ship Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.

The United Kingdom has also delivered 14 British Challenger tanks, and the United States vowed to send 31 M1A2 Abrams tanks later in the year or early next year.

Germany demands sanctions for buying Russian uranium

Countries which buy uranium from Russia for their nuclear power plants should face sanctions, said German Economy Minister Robert Habeck on his way back from a two-day visit to Kyiv.

During his visit, Habeck was asked by Ukrainian officials why the purchase of Russian uranium had not yet been banned by the West.

"And I think there is no good answer to that," said the German minister to reporters.

Nuclear dependence on Russia To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

He added that it only "seems reasonable" that countries which are still equipping their nuclear power plants with Russian uranium, will have to make adjustments.

He also insisted on a more consistent enforcement of the existing sanctions on Moscow for invading Ukraine.

"We have clear data that the existing sanctions are being circumvented via third countries," he said.

Vice Chancellor Habeck also pointed out that Germany "must not become a party to the war. It is important that this boundary is always maintained."

Asked where he personally drew a red line, he said "having German troops in Ukraine."

Putin welcomes Belarusian President

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko is scheduled to visit Moscow on Wednesday for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The leader will discuss the progress of their Russia-Belarus "Union State", said a statement from the Kremlin.

Russia, Belarus further strengthen military ties To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

The two countries are formally part of a political and economic union andhave been discussing ways to move closer.

On the second day the Belarusian strongman and Putin will speak on "current bilateral and international issues," said the statement.

Putin, over the weekend announced that, on the bilateral agenda is a discussion on the stationing of tactical nuclear weapons on Belarusian territory near Poland's border.

Other international matters will include the war in Ukraine and a reaction to Finland joining NATO.

lo,ns/es (AP, AFP, dpa, Reuters)