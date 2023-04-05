Ukraine updates: Zelenskyy in Poland for 'broad talks'

Zelenskyy will meet Polish President Andrzej Duda and Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki.
"There will be long, broad talks, not only about the security situation, but also about economic and political support," the Polish
president's foreign affairs adviser Marcin Przydacz said ahead of Zelenskiy's arrival.
Later in the day, Zelenskyy and Duda will meet Ukrainian refugees who found safety in Poland at Warsaw's Royal Castle.
Both heads of state will give speeches there.
Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Poland has taken in over 1.6 million war refugees, according to the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR).
"(The visit) should be taken as a sign of trust and of thanking Poland and Poles," said Przydacz said.
Here are some of the other notable developments concerning Russia's war in Ukraine on Wednesday, April 5:
Russian bank VTB lose billions due to sanctions
Russia's second-largest bank VTB reported a 612.6 billion rubles ($7.7 billion, €7 billion) loss for 2022 due to sanctions.
"In 2022, the VTB group faced unprecedented hardships and challenges... We were the first target for the maximum sanctions possible, which led to significant losses," the bank's chief financial officer Dmitry Pianov said.
The West blocked several major Russian banks' access to the international SWIFT payments system soon after Moscow invaded Ukraine last year.
VTB chief, Andrei Kostin, an associate of President Vladimir Putin, was individually sanctioned by Britain and the United States.
The bank said it has since improved its situation and expects to return to profit this year.
Spanish Leopard tanks head for Ukraine later his month
Six Leopard 2A4 tanks Spain promised Ukraine, would be sent in the second half of April, Defense Minister, Margarita Robles, told 24H TV station.
She said the country's armed services were also in the process of getting another four tanks combat-ready and would likely send those to Ukraine too.
Ukrainian troops eager to try Western tanks
It follows hot on the heels of 18 Leopard 2 battle tanks from Germany that arrived in Kyiv last week.