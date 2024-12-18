Ukraine updates: Zelenskyy in Europe for talks

Ukraine updates: Zelenskyy in Europe for talksPublished December 18, 2024last updated December 18, 2024
What you need to know
- Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European leaders, including NATO's Mark Rutte, are meeting in Brussels ahead of an EU summit
- Russia arrests Uzbek suspect, a day after top general's killing Moscow, for which Ukraine claimed responsibility
- NATO command in Wiesbaden, Germany to train Ukrainian troops now operational, Rutte says
This is a roundup of major stories from or related to Russia's invasion of Ukraine on December 18, 2024.
Expect little of note from Western Balkans summit itself tonight, DW correspondent warns
Not for the first time in recent months, a short-notice appearance from Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy has somewhat stolen the show from the original main event.
However, Wednesday's talks in Brussels are first and foremost, at least nominally, the latest of several summits on the slow process to usher six Western Balkan countries — Albania, Bosnia, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Serbia — towards EU membership.
DW's senior correspondent in Brussels Bernd Riegert does not expect any major movement on the issue:
Yet another Western Balkan summit is taking place here in Brussels, but no concrete decisions are on the table. No accession date will be given to any of the six countries.
Some of the six leaders are not satisfied that they might yet have to wait years for an accession date. Some are actually getting impatient. Some leaders are frustrated that nothing has actually happened, and also that the EU does not appear fit to take in new members.
At the summit, the EU will seek to reassure the West Balkan countries that they are still most welcome, also for geopolitical reasons after Russia's aggression against Ukraine. We may hear warm words, but expect little real progress.
NATO's Rutte: Ukraine support center in Germany now operational
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte told reporters in Brussels on Wednesday that a NATO command in Wiesbaden in western Germany set up to assist Ukraine and provide training for its troops was now functional.
"The NATO command in Wiesbaden for security assistance and training for Ukraine is now up and running," Rutte said.
Wiesbaden is also home to a major US Army base. Plans for the facility first emerged late in 2022, just a few months after Russia's invasion.
Zelenskyy to meet European leaders in Brussels
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will meet NATO chief Mark Rutte and other key European leaders in Brussels to discuss the "next steps" in Russia's war, as Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni put it.
The evening's gathering was expected to involve leaders from Germany, Poland, Italy, Denmark and the EU.
Zelenskyy said the leaders would discuss "how to urgently strengthen Ukraine on the battlefield, politically and geopolitically." NATO, meanwhile, said the talks would focus on continued support for Ukraine, particularly in terms of air defense.
French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir starmer are set to miss the meeting due to schedule clashes, but said they would send their foreign ministers instead.
The meeting comes just over a month before US President-elect Donald Trump moves into the White House, amid uncertainty on his approach to Ukraine.
Trump has repeatedly said he would bring a swift end to the conflict between Ukraine and Russia, without elaborating on how, prompting concerns he may pull US support from Kyiv to force the country to make concessions to Moscow.
Russia arrests Uzbek suspect in Igor Kirillov killing
Russian authorities said on Wednesday that they had detained an Uzbek citizen after a senior general was killed by a bomb hidden in an electric scooter.
"A national of Uzbekistan, born in 1995, was arrested on suspicion of having committed the attack that cost the life of the commander of Russian radiological, chemical and biological defense forces, Igor Kirillov, and his assistant, Ilya Polikarpov," the Investigative Committee said in a statement.
It claimed that the 29-year-old suspect had admitted being "recruited by Ukrainian special forces," while Russia's state TASS news agency said the man had been offered $100,000 and travel to the European Union.
Ukraine has also claimed responsibility for the killing.