Ukraine updates: Zelenskyy in Europe for talks

Not for the first time in recent months, a short-notice appearance from Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy has somewhat stolen the show from the original main event.

However, Wednesday's talks in Brussels are first and foremost, at least nominally, the latest of several summits on the slow process to usher six Western Balkan countries — Albania, Bosnia, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Serbia — towards EU membership.

DW's senior correspondent in Brussels Bernd Riegert does not expect any major movement on the issue:

Yet another Western Balkan summit is taking place here in Brussels, but no concrete decisions are on the table. No accession date will be given to any of the six countries.

Some of the six leaders are not satisfied that they might yet have to wait years for an accession date. Some are actually getting impatient. Some leaders are frustrated that nothing has actually happened, and also that the EU does not appear fit to take in new members.

At the summit, the EU will seek to reassure the West Balkan countries that they are still most welcome, also for geopolitical reasons after Russia's aggression against Ukraine. We may hear warm words, but expect little real progress.