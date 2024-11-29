Ukraine updates: Zelenskyy hints at ending 'hot war'

11/30/2024 November 30, 2024 Zelenskyy says NATO guarantees can end 'hot stage' of war

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for NATO to offer security guarantees to parts of Ukraine controlled by Kyiv in order to "stop the hot stage of the war."

About one-fifth of Ukrainian territory is currently under Russian control.

Zelenskyy implied that he would be willing to wait to regain that territory, if a deal with NATO could ensure security for the rest of Ukraine and end the fighting.

"If we want to stop the hot stage of the war, we should take under NATO umbrella the territory of Ukraine that we have under our control," Zelensky told Britain's Sky News, according to a voiceover translation of his remarks from Ukrainian into English.

"That's what we need to do fast, and then Ukraine can get back the other part of its territory diplomatically," he added.

Zelenskyy, however, insisted any offer to join NATO must be given to the whole of Ukraine. "The invitation must be given to Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders. You can't give an invitation to just one part of a country."

The comments come ahead of the inauguration of US President-elect Donald Trump in January. Trump, who is seen as being an admirer of Russian President Vladimir Putin, has said he would end the war on day, without explaining what that would look like.