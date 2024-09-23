Ukraine updates: Zelenskyy eyes high-level talks on US trip

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy continued his visit to the United States on Monday, where he is set to hold talks with the leaders of Germany, Turkey and Brazil.

Earlier, he visited an arms factory in Pennsylvania where he thanked workers for providing much-needed ammunition for Ukrainian forces.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian authorities said one person was killed and dozens more were injured in fresh Russian air strikes overnight. Moscow has also released a death toll for Ukraine's recent incursion into the Kursk region.

Here are the main headlines from Russia's war in Ukraine on Monday, September 23, 2024: