Ukraine updates: Zelenskyy denies stalemate claims

11/04/2023 November 4, 2023 Ukraine aiming to export arms to 'the free world'

Ukraine is aiming to become a weapons manufacturing hub for Western nations, according to the new Minister for Strategic Industries Oleksandr Kamyshin.

Kamysyhin gained a reputation as head national railway company Ukrzaliznytsia for ensuring that trains continued to run on time despite the war. He was appointed to his new role eight months ago.

"We're really focusing on making Ukraine the arsenal of the free world," he said in an interview with the Associated Press.

Ukraine barely had a domestic arms industry before 2022, but it now counts around 500 private and state-owned companies that produce or develop equipment for the battlefield.

"We are focused on producing all types of weapons and ammunition, and we show that we can test it on the battlefield and make it better during the war," Kamyshin said.

"That's something we can contribute to the free world, because as you see, defense industry is becoming more and more important globally."