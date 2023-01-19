  1. Skip to content
In focus
World Economic Forum
War in Ukraine
Leopard 2 main battle tanks
Ukraine hopes Western allies will send German-made Leopard 2 main battle tanksImage: Peter Steffen/dpa/picture alliance
ConflictsUkraine

Ukraine updates: Zelenskyy criticizes German tank hesitation

1 hour ago

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy criticized the hesitation of the German government over supplying Leopard tanks.

https://p.dw.com/p/4MP4L

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy criticised German government hesitation to supply modern Leopard tanks again, with reports indicating Berlin will only provide them if the US offers its Abrams tanks as well. 

On Thursday, Zelenskyy, via video conference, told a panel that included Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and former British prime minister Boris Johnson on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland that he "would like to thank again our partners."

He added, "At the same time, here are times where we shouldn't hesitate or shouldn't compare. When someone says, 'I will give tanks if someone else will also share tanks.' I don't think this is the right strategy to go with."

Andriy Yermak, head of the Ukrainian presidential administration, also urged Western allies to hurry up and supply tanks and air defences to Kyiv. He said Ukraine was paying in lives at the front for the slow pace of discussions in foreign capitals.

"We have no time, the world does not have this time," Yermak wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

Zelenskyy also said that there were "several" theories being investigated to explain a helicopter crash that killed the country's interior minister and 13 others on Wednesday near Kyiv.

"The investigation is ongoing. There are several theories and I'm not authorised to talk about any of them until the investigation is finished," Zelenskyy said.

Davos: Impassioned plea by Ukrainian President Zelenskyy

Here are other updates on the war in Ukraine on Thursday, January 19:

EU's Charles Michel arrives to Kyiv

EU chief Charles Michel is in Kyiv to discuss with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy what "concrete measures" Europe can take to support Ukraine.

"I am on my way to Kyiv," Michel said earlier in a video he posted on his Twitter account. He added he would meet Zelenskyy as well as the prime minister and members of parliament. 

The European Council president also said he would "discuss with president Zelenskyy and his team what are the concrete measures we can develop in order to make sure they are stronger and more powerful."

Michel hailed the Ukrainians "fighting for their land, they are fighting for their future and the future of their children."

"But we all know that they are also fighting for our common European values and principles, and also for the promise of the European Union peace and prosperity," he said. "They need and they deserve our support."

US, German defense ministers to meet before Ramstein meeting

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will press Germany's new Defense Minister Boris Pistorius to allow for the transfer of German-made tanks to Ukraine, US officials said, as the two countries remained at loggerheads over the issue.

Germany will allow German-made tanks to be sent to Ukraine to help its defense against Russia if the US agrees to send its own tanks, a German government source told Reuters.

US officials publicly and privately insist that Washington has no plans to send US-made tanks to Ukraine for now, arguing that they would be too difficult for Kyiv to maintain and would require a huge logistical effort to simply run.

"The Secretary will be pressing the Germans on this," one senior US defense official told Reuters.

The US official added that supplying Ukraine with German-made Leopard tanks made the most sense as a number of countries already had them and were willing to transfer them quickly.

Kyiv pushing for fast delivery of tanks

A second US official said President Joe Biden's administration was set to approve a new aid package to Ukraine, worth more than $2 billion.

The package, which could be announced as early as Friday during a meeting of defense leaders at the Ramstein airbase in Germany, will likely include Stryker armored vehicles for Kyiv, but not M1 Abrams tanks.

The United States has committed roughly $24 billion in aid to Ukraine to defend itself against Russian forces.

Pentagon asks US forces in South Korea to supply materiel

The US Department of Defense has asked its forces stationed in South Korea to provide equipment to help Ukraine in the war against Russia. The move has "zero impact" on its operations in the Asian country, the military said in a statement.

The US has some 28,500 troops in South Korea. The Defense Department said the move is part of US efforts to help Ukraine with its inventories.

The US declined to provide further details, including what types of equipment and how much has been requested or already transferred.

The statement comes after The New York Times reported earlier this week the United States was diverting munitions stored in Israel and South Korea to Ukraine for use in the war against Russia. 

Medvedev warns again of nuclear war 

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev said that the "defeat of a nuclear power in a conventional war may trigger a nuclear war." 

He was referring to what Russian President Vladimir Putin only recently referred to as a "war" in Ukraine. Previously, the Russian state had adhered to the euphemistic "special military operation."

In a post on Telegram discussing NATO support for the Ukrainian military, Medvedev said, "Nuclear powers have never lost major conflicts on which their fate depends."

It was the latest in a long line of shocking and provocative statements from Medvedev, who was once seen as a Western-leaning reformer but has reinvented himself as an arch-hawk since Russia invaded Ukraine last year.

dh/ar (AP, AFP, dpa, Reuters)

Ukraine's interior minister, Denys Monastyrsky, was among those killed in a helicopter crash near Kyiv.

Ukrainian minister and children die in helicopter crash

Ukrainian minister and children die in helicopter crash

A helicopter crash in Ukraine has killed at least 15 people, including the Ukrainian interior minister, Denys Monastyrsky. The helicopter with the minister and other officials onboard went down the city of Brovary, just outside of the capital Kyiv.
20 hours ago02:41 min
