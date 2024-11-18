Ukraine updates: Zelenskyy confirms end of US missile ban

Ukraine updates: Zelenskyy confirms end of US missile banPublished November 18, 2024last updated November 18, 2024
What you need to know
In his daily briefing, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy responded to reports on the end of US weapons restrictions by saying "missiles speak for themselves."
Amnesty International has said that Russia is committing war crimes in Ukraine.
A Russian lawmaker commented that the US is risking World War III with its decision to end the missile ban.
Here is a roundup of the developments in Russia's war in Ukraine on Monday, November 18:
Scholz reiterates Ukraine support ahead of G20 summit
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has arrived in Brazil for a G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro.
Speaking with a Brazilian newspaper, Scholz said Germany would continue to supply Ukraine with aid and military equipment for as long as necessary.
The interview took place before revelations about the US dropping its long-range missile ban came to light.
Rescuers race to find survivors after massive Russian drone attack
Following one of the fiercest strikes of the entire war in the city of Sumy, rescuers were still combing through the rubble, looking for victims and survivors.
At least eight people were killed in the barrage, including two children.
"Every life destroyed by Russia is a big tragedy," said Internal Affairs Minister Ihor Klymenko.
Some 400 people were able to be safely evacuated from a residential area that was struck as part of Russian attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure.
Since the start of the war, Moscow has focused attacks on Ukraine's power supply ahead of the cold winter months.
Russian lawmaker: US is risking World War III
Russia lawmaker Maria Butina has said that the US is taking a significant risk with its decision to drop restrictions on using long-range weapons inside Russian territory.
"These guys, Biden's administration, is trying to escalate the situation to the maximum while they still have power and are still in office," Butina told Reuters news agency.
"I have a great hope that (President-elect Donald) Trump will overcome this decision if this has been made because they are seriously risking the start of World War Three which is not in anybody's interest."
Russian President Vladimir Putin has previously said that he would consider such a move by a NATO ally as a declaration of war.
Amnesty: Russia is guilty of war crimes
Amnesty International has said that Russia is committing war crimes in Ukraine, pointing to its repeated attacks that have left mass civilian casualties, including children.
"Children, as some of the most vulnerable groups in any society, enjoy special protection under international humanitarian law," said Amnesty's Ukraine expert Patrick Thompson.
"Yet we continue to see them killed and injured in areas far from the front lines, including in areas with zero military targets."
Amnesty said Russia had carried out at least 17 strikes in 2024 alone that caused child casualties.
In a July attack, a missile struck Okhmatdyt, the largest children's hospital in Ukraine.
Zelenskyy confirms end of US long-range missile ban
Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskyy appeared to confirm US media reports in his Monday briefing that the White House had quietly ended its ban on using American-made long-range weapons inside Russian territory.
Zelenskyy had long pressed for the end of the ban, but US President Joe Biden had voiced concerns that doing so would escalate the conflict by making NATO alliance party to the war.
The Ukrainian president spoke on the news, first reported by The New York Times and The Washington Post, by saying "such things are not announced, missiles speak for themselves."
Analysts have suggested that the move by Washington is likely to trigger similar re-thinking by other Western allies.
