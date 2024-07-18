Ukraine updates: Zelenskyy condemns trip to 'capital of war'

Ahead of a summit of leaders from across the European continent, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says unity leads to strong decisions.

His comments come after Hungarian President Viktor Orban upset European colleagues by visiting Russia to meet President Vladimir Putin.

Zelensky has described a "tough period" for Ukraine in its war against Russia's invading forces.

Ukrainian troops withdrew from several areas in the eastern Donetsk region, as well as a bridgehead village on the left bank of the Dnipro River.

Here are the latest developments from Russia's war in Ukraine on Thursday, July 18: