Ukraine updates: Zelenskyy cancels address to US senators

12/05/2023 December 5, 2023 Ukraine at risk of losing war if US Congress postpones vital aid

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's chief of staff told US politicians on Tuesday that any postponement of aid for Kyiv would create a "big risk" of his country losing the war with Russia.

Andriy Yermak was speaking in Washington when he made the remarks as uncertainty continued over the future of US and European Union assistance packages as the war continues with no end in sight.

"If the help which [is] now debating in Congress will be just postponed...it gives the big risk that we can be in the same position to which we're located now," he said, addressing the audience in English, adding that "it makes this very high possibility impossible to continually liberate [Ukraine] and give the big risk to lose this war."

White House officials had said on Monday that the United States was running out of time and money to continue helping Ukraine.

US President Joe Biden's administration asked Congress in October for almost $106 billion for Ukraine, Israel and US border security, but Republicans, who control the House of Representatives, rejected the package. Officials said they are hopeful they can still get a significant package approved.

"Of course, without this direct budget support, it will be difficult to keep … in same positions and to be for the people to really survive...during the situation when the war will continue," Yermak added.

"That is why it is extremely critically important that this support will be voted and will be voted as soon as possible," he said.

Zelenskyy is scheduled to address US senators later on Tuesday in a closed-door video speech and is expected to ask them to continue supporting his country as it fights off a full-scale Russian invasion that began in February 2022.