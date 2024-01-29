Ukraine updates: Zelenskyy calls on Germany to rally aid

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on Berlin to rally EU partners to provide his country with more aid, amid growing concerns that help from the US, the biggest contributor, could end.

US President Joe Biden faces a Republican blockade on further support for Ukraine.

Responding to the uncertainty, Zelenskyy told German public broadcaster ARD that most US politicians supported Kyiv, and that resistance to the aid was coming from merely "individual Republicans."

However, he did push for more action from Berlin.

Meanwhile, a Russian missile hit an industrial site in Ukraine's central district of Kremenchuk, the regional governor said.

Here's a look at the latest developments in Russia's war in Ukraine on Monday, January 29: