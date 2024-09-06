Ukraine updates: Zelenskyy attends Ramstein meeting

Skip next section Zelenskyy arrives at Ramstein, seeking 'strong' decisions on long-range strikes on Russia

Ukraine's president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said he had arrived at the US' Ramstein Air Base in western Germany and that he was "working with partners for the strength of Ukraine."

Writing on Telegram early on Friday, he said he would be calling on allies to do more to help Kyiv attain "the means to stop Russian aerial terror."

"It is necessary that all the weapons from the already announced support packages finally get to the combat brigades," Zelenskyy said. "And strong long-range decisions by partners are needed to bring the just peace we seek closer."

Ukraine is appealing to NATO members to endorse it using Western weaponry to attack targets like air bases not just a short distance inside Russia — which most now say is valid — but also further across the border.

Zelenskyy said he would attend the group meeting in Ramstein and hold talks with German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius and US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.

"I will hold separate negotiations with Chancellor Olaf Scholz," he said.

The president added that he would then travel on to Italy to attend an economic forum and for talks with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

"We are coordinating positions with all G7 allies," Zelenskyy said.