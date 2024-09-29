Ukraine updates: Zaporizhzhia hit by 'massive' strikes

Ukraine updates: Zaporizhzhia hit by 'massive' strikesPublished September 29, 2024last updated September 29, 2024
What you need to know
A series of Russian airstrikes on Zaporizhzhia in southern Ukraine destroyed several houses and wounded at least 11 people.
The city was hit by several "massive aerial strikes" at dawn, Ukrainian emergency services said.
Meanwhile, Russia's air defenses have shot down 125 Ukrainian drones, according to the country's Defense Ministry.
Here's a look at the latest developments regarding Russia's war in Ukraine on Sunday, September 29:
Russian strikes in southern Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia injure 11
At least 11 people were wounded in a series of Russian strikes on Zaporizhzhia in southern Ukraine, officials said.
Ukrainian emergency services said in a statement that the regional capital was hit by several "massive aerial strikes" at dawn.
"A building and six houses in different city neighborhoods suffered a lot of destruction," said the statement, adding that 42 members of the emergency services were helping those potentially trapped under the rubble.
"According to preliminary information, the number of wounded has risen to 11," the emergency services said, adding that rescue operations had ended. One woman who was pulled from the rubble was taken to hospital.
The regional governor, Ivan Fedorov, said earlier that Zaporizhzhia had been hit by 10 Russian strikes that destroyed "a multi-story building and some houses."
Russia illegally annexed the Zaporizhzhia region in 2022, but the main city of the same name remains under Kyiv's control.
dh/nm (AP, AFP, dpa, Reuters)