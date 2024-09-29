Ukraine updates: Zaporizhzhia hit by 'massive' strikes

Ukraine updates: Zaporizhzhia hit by 'massive' strikesPublished September 29, 2024last updated September 29, 2024
What you need to know
A series of Russian airstrikes on Zaporizhzhia in southern Ukraine destroyed several houses and wounded at least 11 people.
The city was hit by several "massive aerial strikes" at dawn, Ukrainian emergency services said.
Meanwhile, Russia's air defenses have shot down 125 Ukrainian drones, according to the country's Defense Ministry.
Here's a look at the latest developments regarding Russia's war in Ukraine on Sunday, September 29:
Updated Russian nuclear doctrine to be formalized, Kremlin says
The Kremlin said changes to Russia's nuclear doctrine have been prepared and are about to be formalized, meaning that the relevant documents outlining the circumstances under which Moscow can use nuclear weapons will be updated.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told state TV reporter Pavel Zarubin: "The amendments have been prepared, and will now be formalised."
Peskov cited the international situation as the backdrop for the doctrine changes. He pointed to escalating tensions near Russia's borders — and the growing proximity of NATO infrastructure to them — as well as what he called the "deeper involvement of Western nuclear powers" in the Ukraine war on Kyiv's side.
Russian President Vladimir Putin warned the West on Wednesday that under the proposed changes to the doctrine, Russia could use nuclear weapons if attacked by conventional missiles and would consider any attack on it from a country backed by a nuclear power to be a joint attack.
Russia says it shot down 125 Ukrainian drones
Russian air defenses have shot down 125 Ukrainian drones, according to the country's Defense Ministry.
Authorities in the southwestern city of Voronezh reported damage from falling debris. Fires also reportedly broke out.
Several cars, two apartments and a children's playground were damaged, said Governor Alexander Gusev. No one was hurt, he added.
In addition to Voronezh, the border regions of Belgorod and Rostov were particularly targeted, while the Bryansk, Kursk and Krasnodar regions were also attacked in isolated cases, according to the Defense Ministry.
Ukraine, defending itself against a full-scale Russian invasion, often attacks targets on Russian territory to hit military supplies.
Russian strikes in southern Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia injure 11
At least 11 people were wounded in a series of Russian strikes on Zaporizhzhia in southern Ukraine, officials said.
Ukrainian emergency services said in a statement that the regional capital was hit by several "massive aerial strikes" at dawn.
"A building and six houses in different city neighborhoods suffered a lot of destruction," said the statement, adding that 42 members of the emergency services were helping those potentially trapped under the rubble.
"According to preliminary information, the number of wounded has risen to 11," the emergency services said, adding that rescue operations had ended. One woman who was pulled from the rubble was taken to hospital.
The regional governor, Ivan Fedorov, said earlier that Zaporizhzhia had been hit by 10 Russian strikes that destroyed "a multi-story building and some houses."
Russia illegally annexed the Zaporizhzhia region in 2022, but the main city of the same name remains under Kyiv's control.
