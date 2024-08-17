Ukraine updates: Western weapons used in Kursk, Russia says

Skip next section Ukraine used Western rocket launchers to destroy bridge in Kursk, Russia says

Russia's Foreign Ministry said Ukraine has used Western rocket systems to destroy a bridge over the Seym river in the Kursk region.

"For the first time, the Kursk region was hit by Western-made rocket launchers, probably American HIMARS," Maria Zakharova, spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, wrote on Telegram.

She said the attack "completely destroyed" the bridge in the Glushkovo district and that volunteers who were assisting civilians with evacuating their homes in the region were killed. The report could not be independently verified.

Ukraine's surprise military incursion into neighboring Kursk region appeared to have caught Moscow by surprise.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Ukraine's cross-border incursion was to stop Moscow's offensive in eastern Ukraine's Donbas region and gain leverage in possible future peace talks.