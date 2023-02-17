Ukraine updates: West must not 'fall for Putin's tricks'
22 minutes ago
Ahead of the Munich Security Conference, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said Russia would have no incentive to end the war if it sees it can conquer territories militarily. DW has the latest.
https://p.dw.com/p/4NcyR
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba expressed his doubts on whether a diplomatic solution can be found with Russia in an interview Friday for the newspapers of Germany's Funke Mediengruppe and French daily Ouest-France.
"I like anyone who wants to achieve peace through diplomatic initiatives," Kuleba said. "But how can such an initiative work? Should the price for freedom be that Russia stays in the occupied regions?"
He said that the Kremlin would have no reason to definitively end the war if it saw it could conquer and annex territory militarily. "It could take a break and then start another war in around a year," Kuleba argued.
Any talks with Russia could only start upon the basis of Ukraine's territorial integrity being "completely restored," Kuleba declared, calling this "non-negotiable."
"We've learnt a difficult lesson: when you give Russia a finger, it'll take the whole hand," he said.
US Vice President Kamala Harris Harris, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak are set to meet on the sidelines of the conference to discuss support to Kyiv and further sanctions on Moscow.
For the first time in two decades, Russian leaders were not invited to the conference. The event is set to open with a video address by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Scholz is set to speak immediately afterwards.