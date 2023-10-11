Ukraine updates: Zelenskyy calls for winter aid at NATO

The Ukrainian president was in Brussels on Wednesday, as NATO defense ministers discussed the situation in Ukraine and potentially providing additional arms to his country.

Zelenskyy appealed for air defense systems, ammunition and long-range missiles as winter approached, calling the equipment essential.

NATO's Jens Stoltenberg warned that Russia was again likely to target Ukraine's power infrastructure, among other key assets, over the colder winter months.

The US' Lloyd Austin laid out details of another package of military assistance.

And Belgium's prime minister announced a new scheme involving sending tax revenues from the interest accrued by frozen Russian assets to Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced that the country faced a major shortfall — some $42 billion (roughly €40 billion) — in its 2024 budget because of war expenditure, saying he hoped for assistance from allies.

Here are the headlines concerning Russia's war in Ukraine on Wednesday, October 11: