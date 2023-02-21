Ukraine updates: War 'strategic failure' for Putin, says US

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken highlighted the strength of the US and European partnership supporting Kyiv. Meanwhile, China touted itself as a peacebroker in the conflict. DW has the latest.

"One year after (Russian President Vladimir) Putin attacked Ukraine, it is clear that his war has been a strategic failure in every way," said US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken on Tuesday.

"No one wanted this war. No one likes this war. Everyone wants it to end as quickly as possible," Blinken said.

Blinken was in Athens alongside his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias as part of a number of high-level US diplomatic trips to mark the upcoming anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

On social media, Blinken added that "as a NATO ally, I appreciate Greece’s steadfast support of Ukraine," and highlighted the US-European partnership in supporting Kyiv with humanitarian and military aid.

Blinken's comments came one day after President Joe Biden made a surprise visit to Kyiv and announced $500 million (around €470 million) in fresh aid during talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Here are some of the other notable developments concerning the war in Ukraine on Tuesday, February 21:

Putin blames West for 'fueling' conflict in annual speech

"The responsibility for fueling the Ukrainian conflict, for its escalation, for the number of victims... lies completely with Western elites," said Russian President Vladimir Putin in his annual 'state of the nation' speech.

As Russia's strategic, equipment, and personnel losses mount, Putin continued to call the war a "special military operation" that was aimed at "liberating" Ukraine.

Despite the setbacks, Putin promised to press on: "step by step, we will carefully and systematically solve the aims that face us," he said.

Italy's Meloni travels to Kyiv

Italy's far-right Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni arrived in Ukraine on Tuesday morning as the latest Western ally to meet with President Zelenskyy and discuss military aid.

"Ukraine can count on Italy," she told a press conference ahead of her trip.

The visit is not without controversy, however, as Meloni attempts to show solidarity after making ambivalent statements about the war on the campaign trail last year.

Meloni is likely also seeking to do some damage control. Last week, former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, a key ally in Meloni's governing coalition, boasted once again of his longtime friendship with Russia's President Putin, bragging about being sent cases of vodka as gifts.

Zelenskyy then joked that he would send Berlusconi vodka if that was all it took to secure his friendship.

EU seeks to stop Russia circumventing sanctions

An EU document seen by reporters details a plan prepared by some EU members to stop Russian companies and individuals flouting economic sanctions.

The plan, seen by Reuters news agency, uses trade and access to the EU single market as leverage.

"Circumvention tactics and procurement efforts by the Russians are getting more numerous and more creative," the paper, authored by German, French, and Italian officials amongst others, reportedly says.

These member states are seeking the expanded cooperation of customs, tax authorities and prosecutors, as well as intelligence and statistics agencies at both EU and national levels.

The EU should also create a watch-list for companies and individuals of special concern, the paper said.

China sees itself as peacekeeper

Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang told a security conference in Beijing that Ukraine and Russia should return to the negotiating table, lest the conflict "spiral out of control."

He offered to bring "Chinese wisdom" to the peace process.

In the same speech, he appeared to criticize the US when he urged "relevant countries to immediately stop adding fuel to the fire, stop shifting blame to China, and stop hyping up the discourse of 'Ukraine today, Taiwan tomorrow.'"

Qin was likely referencing security talking points from Washington and its allies implying that Russian expansion in Ukraine could embolden China to launch a military takeover of Taiwan.

Biden arrives in Poland

US President Joe Biden arrived in Warsaw late on Monday after his surprise visit to Ukraine.

On Tuesday, he was due to meet with Polish President Andrzej Duda to discuss continued support for Kyiv and to thank Polandfor helping allied nations deliver military and humanitarian aid.

The pair are also expected to discuss expanding the NATO presence in Poland, including military equipment. This is something Duda has been seeking as a security reassurance in the wake of increased Russian aggression.

Reports: Russia plans to annex Belarus

An official Russian presidential document obtained by news outlets such as Yahoo and Germany's Süddeutsche Zeitung Newspaper reportedly outlines a plan to absorb neighboring Belarus by 2030.

The document, which dates to the summer of 2021, sets out goals of inflitrating Belarus's military, economy, and political system in different stages throughout the coming decade.

The two countries already have strong political and military ties.

Should such a plan ever come into being, Russia would become an immediate neighbor to EU and NATO members Poland and Lithuania.

US President Joe Biden made an unannounced visit to Kyiv on Monday, which was seen as an important show of solidarity from Washington ahead of the first anniversary of the invasion.

The annual Munich Security Conference has closed, with Western allies seeking a 'rebalance' of the global security status quo and an end to the war.

Beijing strongly denied US claims that it was planning to send military hardware to Russia.

