Ukraine updates: Von der Leyen marks Europe Day in Kyiv

Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy moved the country's commemoration of the end of World War II in Europe to May 8, and declared May 9 to mark Europe Day. It came as Russia launched a new attack on Kyiv. DW has the latest.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen arrived in Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, on Tuesday to mark Europe Day, a day observed annually by the European Union to celebrate peace and unity in Europe.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had decreed that Ukraine would also observe Europe Day this year, which coincides with the Victory Day parades held in Russia to mark the end of World War II.

"I very much welcome President Zelenskyy's decision to make May 9 the Day of Europe. Ukraine is part of our European family," von der Leyen told reporters on her train to Kyiv.

"My presence in Kyiv today on May 9 is symbolic, but it is also the sign of a crucial and very practical reality: the EU is working hand in hand with Ukraine on many issues."

Ukraine moved forward with its commemoration of the end of World War II in Europe from May 9 to May 8, in line with many other countries in Europe, in order to avoid celebrating the historic military victory on the same day as Russia.

Von der Leyen will meet with Zelenskyy later on Tuesday to discuss bringing Ukraine further into the EU fold.

"Good to be back in Kyiv," she posted on Twitter. "Where the values we hold dear are defended everyday."

Ukraine: Air defenses repel Russian airstrikes To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Here are some of the other notable developments concerning Russia's war in Ukraine on Tuesday, May 9:

Wagner boss claims Russian army fled Bakhmut

Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the Wagner mercenary group that leads the ongoing assault on Bakhmut, on Tuesday accused the Russian army of fleeing its positions around the city.

"Today one of the units of the defense ministry fled from one of our flanks ... exposing the front," Prigozhin said.

He also repeated his threat that Wagner would withdraw from the frontline city if Russia does not supply more ammunition soon.

Putin speaks at Victory Day parade

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivered a speech at the annual Victory Day parade in Moscow to mark the Soviet Union's role in the Allied victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

"Today civilisation is again at a decisive turning point," Putin said during his speech, adding that "a real war has been unleashed against our motherland."

He also claimed that the future of Russia depends on the troops fighting in the invasion of Ukraine.

Authorities have scaled back the annual parade to exclude the traditional flyover and the "Immortal Regiment" processions, in which people carry portraits of relatives who fought against the Nazis.

The Kremlin feared many would carry portraits of those who died in the war in Ukraine and show the extent of Russian losses in the ongoing war.

Putin addresses WWII Victory Day parade in Moscow To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

UN chief says Ukraine peace talks not possible right now

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres believes peace talks over Russia's invasion of Ukraine are not possible right now, he said at an event in Spain on Tuesday.

"Unfortunately, I believe that at this stage, a peace negotiation is not possible. Both sides are convinced that they can win," Guterres told Spain's El Pais newspaper.

"At the moment, I do not see any possibility of achieving immediately — we are not talking about the future — a comprehensive cease-fire, a peace negotiation," he added.

Russia fires missiles at Kyiv

Russia launched a fresh attack on Kyiv on Tuesday as it marked Victory Day at home.

Ukrainian officials said the army downed 23 out of 25 cruise missiles on Tuesday morning, most of which were directed at the capital.

"As at the front, the plans of the aggressor failed," Serhiy Popko, head of the Kyiv's city military administration, posted on Telegram.

Air raid alerts went off nationwide, but the military said that it was repelling the Russian strikes.

The missile attack comes a day after Russia launched its largest-ever swarm of drones across Ukraine.

Wagner chief says Russia still hasn't delivered ammunition

The head of Russia's Wagner mercenary group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, said on Tuesday his forces have not yet received all of the ammunition promised by Moscow.

Russian authorities committed to providing Wagner Group with more ammunition after Prigozhin publicly denounced Russia's military leadership in a confronting video he filmed while standing over the bodies of dead soldiers in Bakhmut — the city where it and the Ukrainian army have both suffered severe casualties in recent months, and which he threatened to withdraw from due to the shortage of ammunition.

"The people who were supposed to fulfill the (shipment) orders have so far, over the past day, not fulfilled them," Prigozhin said in a new video posted on Telegram.

However, he said, he did not want to "spoil" Russia's headline military parade planned for Victory Day and would disclose more details later.

The Power struggle of Russian mercenaries To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

EU envoy to China hails Xi-Zelenskyy phone call

The EU's envoy to China said on Tuesday that Chinese President Xi Jinping's recent phone call with Zelenskyy was a very positive step.

The phone call last month came after Xi visited Moscow in March to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in February, calling the Russian leader "a dear friend."

"We would like China to go further and help more to reach a just peace, which involves withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine," said Jorge Toledo Albinana at a press conference in Beijing.

Zelenskyy says Russia will be 'crushed' just like Nazism

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy marked the anniversary of the defeat of Nazi Germany at the end of World War II in a speech on Monday evening, in which he compared the fight against Nazism with the fight against Russia.

He said that the "evil" Russia was bringing back "will be crushed just as Nazism was crushed."

"We don't know the date of our victory yet, but we know that this will be a celebration for all of Ukraine, for all of Europe, for all of the free world," he added.

Zelenskyy's nightly video address on the anniversary of the defeat of Nazism came as Russia was gearing up for its own Victory Day celebration on Tuesday — one that will take place with heightened security following what Russia claims was an attempt by Ukraine to assassinate Russian President Vladimir Putin with drones.

More DW coverage on Russia's war in Ukraine

The EU is preparing an 11th round of sanctions against Russia. DW looks at how these measures aim to prevent the further circumvention of sanctions by third states and companies.

Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia power plant is Europe’s largest nuclear facility. It’s also central to Russia’s war. DW spoke to nuclear experts about the potential consequences of a meltdown.

zc, ab/sms (Reuters, AP, dpa, AFP)