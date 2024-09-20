Ukraine updates: Von der Leyen in Kyiv announces €35bn loan

Ukraine updates: Von der Leyen in Kyiv announces €35bn loanPublished September 20, 2024last updated September 20, 2024
What you need to know
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen arrived in the Ukrainian capital on Friday and announced that the EU would be providing Kyiv with a loan worth up to €35 billion ($39 billion).
Von der Leyen said that it was her 8th visit to Ukraine and promised the support as Russia's invasion grinds on.
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told a joint briefing that the funds would used for air defense, energy and domestic weapons purchases.
Here are the main headlines from Russia's war in Ukraine on Friday, September 20, 2024:
EU to provide Ukraine with €35 billion loan
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Friday announced that the EU would grant Ukraine a loan of up to €35 billion ($39 billion).
"Relentless Russian attacks mean Ukraine needs continued EU support. The EU Commission will provide a loan of up to 35 billion euros to Ukraine as part of the G7 pledge. This is another major EU contribution to Ukraine's recovery," von der Leyen said in a post on social media platform X.
The loan — announced during a visit to Kyiv by von der Leyen — is part of a wider plan involving G7 nations to raise funds using the proceeds of seized Russian assets, a measure taken to sanction Moscow for launching an invasion against its neighbor.
More than 70,000 dead Russian soldiers identified — report
An independent Russian news website and the BBC said they had identified over 70,000 Russian soldiers who have been killed since the start of the war in Ukraine.
"We have identified the names of 70,112 Russian soldiers killed in Ukraine, but the actual number is believed to be considerably higher," the BBC Russian service said.
The count was compiled in partnership with Russian news portal Mediazona. The figures were based on the analysis of official statements, obituaries and death notices in online networks and also involved monitoring the graves in cemeteries in Russia.
The period of analysis ran from the start of Russia’s invasion in February 2022 to 19 September.
Other estimates of the death toll, on both sides, have shown variation due to the secret nature of the figures and lack of clear sources. A report from the Wall Street Journal came to the figure of 1 million total dead and wounded on both sides, including some 80,000 dead Ukrainian soldiers.
Some Western intelligence agencies have put that latter figure closer to 200,000.
Zelenskyy 'preparing for important negotiations' with EU partners
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Kyiv was preparing for "important negotiations with our European partner" in comments made ahead of the visit by EU chief Ursula von der Leyen to Kyiv.
"As we approach the winter season — and especially during this critical autumn — we have many pressing issues that significantly impact Ukraine and the lives of our people," Zelenskyy said in a post on social media platform X.
"Energy is an urgent priority. The front remains a constant priority, which includes supplying and jointly producing weapons," Zelenskyy said.
Zelenskyy also highlighted the importance of political cooperation, saying it was "crucial" and that the negotiations for EU membership were a process that "must be active, truly strengthening the entire European system."
The Ukrainian president said that Russian assets also needed to be up for discussion and that they "should be directed towards protecting life in Ukraine from Russian aggression."
The comments were accompanied by a video address to the people of Ukraine in which he gave an update on a Russian strike that hit a nursing home in Sumy. At least one person was killed in the attack.
Italy sending another air defense system to Ukraine
Italy's Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said that another SAMP-T air defense system would be sent to Ukraine in comments to local media.
"We are sending a new Samp-T [anti-missile system] to protect hospitals, schools, universities... for this country that was attacked by Russia," Tajani told Italy’s Radio 24.
He added that "defending Ukraine does not mean bringing a world war... We are helping Ukraine and must reach a fair peace.”
The SAMP-T is a European-made mobile missile system designed to defend against multiple missile and aircraft threats.
Italy and France jointly supplied a battery to Ukraine last year.
Ukraine downs dozens of Russian drones and a missile
Ukraine's air force said on Friday that 61 out 70 Russian attack drones had been shot down along with one out of four missiles launched in overnight strikes.
"The air defense system operated in Dnipropetrovsk, Kyiv, Vinnytsia, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Sumy, Poltava, Ivano-Frankivsk, Lviv, Khmelnytsky, Mykolaiv, Odesa and Kherson regions," it said on the Telegram messenger service.
"Air force, anti-aircraft missile forces, mobile fire groups and units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in repelling the enemy's air attack," the air force said adding that it had received no information about casualties or destruction.
EU's Ursula von der Leyen pledges support for Ukraine on 8th visit
EU Chief Ursula von der Leyen arrived in Ukraine's capital Kyiv on Friday and said she was there to discuss European support, preparations for winter and progress on G7 loans.
"My 8th visit to Kyiv comes as the heating season starts soon, and Russia keeps targeting energy infrastructure," she wrote on X, formerly Twitter. The post was accompanied with a picture of her at a train station.
"We will help Ukraine in its brave efforts. I come here to discuss Europe's support. From winter preparedness to defence, to accession and progress on the G7 loans."
Von der Leyen is set to discuss assistance for Ukraine's energy supply with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy later on Friday.
The EU is to provide an additional €160 million ($178 million) to Ukraine to help repair the damaged energy infrastructure, expand
renewable energy, and fund shelters, the EU chief said ahead of her trip.
Continuous Russian attacks have destroyed large parts of Ukraine's critical infrastructure and have led to rolling blackouts in the eastern parts of the country.
European countries have sent thousands of generators to Ukraine which are harder to hit and are easier to repair.
kb/ab (AP, AFP, dpa, Reuters)