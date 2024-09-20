Ukraine updates: Von der Leyen in Kyiv announces €35bn loan

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen arrived in the Ukrainian capital on Friday and announced that the EU would be providing Kyiv with a loan worth up to €35 billion ($39 billion).

Von der Leyen said that it was her 8th visit to Ukraine and promised the support as Russia's invasion grinds on.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told a joint briefing that the funds would used for air defense, energy and domestic weapons purchases.

Here are the main headlines from Russia's war in Ukraine on Friday, September 20, 2024: