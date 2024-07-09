Ukraine updates: US vows air defense after hospital strike

US President Joe Biden has said Washington will help strengthen Ukrainian air defense after Russian air strikes on several cities left dozens dead. The US president's comments come ahead of a three-day NATO summit due to kick off in Washington on Tuesday.

A children's hospital in Kyiv was damaged in the wave of strikes, sparking international condemnation.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said 38 people across Ukraine were killed.

Here are the latest developments from Russia's war in Ukraine on Tuesday, July 9: