Ukraine updates: US to supply antipersonnel mines to Ukraine

Ukraine updates: US to supply antipersonnel mines to UkrainePublished November 20, 2024last updated November 20, 2024
What you need to know
A US official has confirmed that Washington will send antipersonnel mines to Ukraine.
The US Embassy in Kyiv has said closed for a day and warned of a "potential significant air attack."
South Korean officials have claimed that North Korea is increasing its participation in the war.
Here is a roundup of the developments in Russia's war in Ukraine on Wednesday, November 20:
US Embassy in Kyiv closes for day after attack warning
The United States Embassy in the Ukrainian capital warned personnel and visitors to stay away from the premises on Wednesday because of the risk of a "potential significant air attack."
"Out of an abundance of caution, the Embassy will be closed, and Embassy employees are being instructed to shelter in place. The US Embassy recommends US citizens be prepared to immediately shelter in the event an air alert is announced," read a statement on the Embassy's website.
The statement advised Americans in Kyiv to remain alert for air raid sirens and acquaint themselves with shelter locations.
Biden to allow use of US anti-personnel landmines in Ukraine
A US official has confirmed that Washington will be providing Kyiv with antipersonnel mines to shore up Ukrainian defenses.
The official added that President Joe Biden first sought strong commitments from Ukraine that the mines will only be used in sparsely populated areas of its own territory to protect its defenses.
They added that the mines are of the "non-persistant" variety, meaning they become inert after a period of time when their batteries run out.
The move was seen as part of a push by Biden to increase support for Ukraine ahead of the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump, who has voiced hesitance to continue supplying aid.
Last week, the US lifted restrictions on the use of American-made long-range weapons inside Russian territory, prompting Russian President Vladimir Putin to lower the threshold for using nuclear weaponsin a widely condemned move.
Zelenkskyy asks for continued US solidarity after Trump takes office
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke with US broadcaster Fox News to mark 1,000 days since Russia's full-scale invasion of his country.
The conservative media outlet has been supportive of incoming US President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly questioned Washington's support for Kyiv.
"I think that was the most difficult period, but now this period, this moment depends, I think, on our unity in Ukraine, and I think that what is very dangerous is if we lose unity in Europe and, what is most important, unity between Ukraine and the United States," Zelenskyy said.
Asked if only Russia had the power to end the war, Zelenskyy said "it also depends on the United States of America much more. Putin is weaker than the United States of America."
North Korea sending more weapons, troops, South Korea says
South Korea's National Intelligence Service (NIS) "has confirmed that the North has shipped 170mm self-propelled artillery and long-range 240mm rocket launchers" to Russia, a lawmaker said after a briefing.
The NIS also has evidence that around 10,900 North Korean troops are in Kursk, the same session of parliament heard.
Many of those troops are actively engaged in fighting as part of Russia's airborne units and marines, according to the spy agency.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un signed a partnership treaty in June obligating their countries to provide military assistance "without delay" in the case of an attack and to oppose Western sanctions.
Neither Russia nor North Korea has officially confirmed the presence of North Korean troops in Russia
