Ukraine: US to let Kyiv strike deep inside Russia — reports

Skip next section France says Russian strikes means 'Putin does not want peace'

11/17/2024 November 17, 2024 France says Russian strikes means 'Putin does not want peace'

French President Emmanuel Macron reacted to the Russian air barrage on Ukraine, saying that Russian President Vladimir Putin "does not want peace and is not ready to negotiate."

"It's clear that President Putin intends to intensify the fighting," Macron said.

He made the remarks as he prepared to leave Argentina to attend the G20 Summit in Brazil.

Macron declined to comment on German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's call with Putin on Friday, which has been criticized by other European leaders.

The French president, however, said Ukraine's allies "must remain united .... on an agenda for genuine peace, that is to say, a peace that does not mean Ukraine's surrender."

Macron highlighted that his country's priority was to "equip, support and help Ukraine to resist."