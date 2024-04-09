Ukraine updates: US sends seized Iranian weapons to Ukraine

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on social media that it has provided Ukraine with weapons including AK-47 machine guns and sniper rifles that were seized while being sent to Iran-backed rebels in Yemen

Meanwhile, German armaments maker Rheinmetall said it will deliver an additional 20 Marder infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine by the end of the year.

And another drone attack has been reported near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant.

Here are the main headlines from Russia's war in Ukraine on Tuesday, April 9: