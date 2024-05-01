Ukraine updates: US sanctions Russia, China firms over war

The United States imposed sanctions on hundreds of firms and people it said helped Moscow acquire weapons for its war in Ukraine.

The latest wave of sanctions included nearly 300 targets in Russia, China and other countries.

The measures also targeted individuals tied to the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

Meanwhile, the Russian Defense Ministry put more than 30 pieces of Western-made heavy military equipment captured from Ukrainian forces on show in Moscow.

It includes a US-made M1 Abrams battle tank and a Marder armored infantry vehicle from Germany.

Here's a look at the latest on Russia's war in Ukraine on Wednesday, May 1.