Ukraine updates: US, Russian diplomats hold talks in Riyadh

Ukraine updates: US, Russian diplomats hold talks in RiyadhPublished February 18, 2025last updated February 18, 2025
- US and Russian diplomats to meet in Riyadh for Ukraine talks
- European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to meet US special envoy Keith Kellogg in Brussels
This is a roundup of developments in Russia's war in Ukraine from Tuesday, February 18, 2024.
Von der Leyen and Kellogg to meet in Brussels
EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will receive the US Special Envoy for Ukraine and Russia, Keith Kellogg, in Brussels on Tuesday.
The meeting will focus on US President Donald Trump's plans for Ukraine and the consequences for Europe.
On Monday, Kellogg met with NATO ambassadors in Brussels. The Alliance's Secretary General, Mark Rutte, wrote on X that the talks were about working together for a "just and lasting peace in Ukraine."
US and Russian diplomats to meet in Riyadh for Ukraine talks
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will meet his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday for wide-ranging talks that are expected to focus on the war in Ukraine.
The Kremlin said the talks were to prepare for possible negotiations to resolve the Ukraine conflict and a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin.
Neither representatives from Ukraine nor from European countries have been invited to the talks in Saudi Arabia.
Although Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is also expected in Riyadh for talks with the Saudi leadership, he has stated that he does not recognize the legitimacy of the Rubio-Lavrov talks on Ukraine.
He emphasized that any negotiations on the settlement of the conflict can only take place with the participation of the Ukrainian government.
