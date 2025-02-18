Ukraine updates: US, Russian diplomats hold talks in Riyadh

Skip next section US and Russian diplomats to meet in Riyadh for Ukraine talks

02/18/2025 February 18, 2025 US and Russian diplomats to meet in Riyadh for Ukraine talks

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will meet his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday for wide-ranging talks that are expected to focus on the war in Ukraine.

The Kremlin said the talks were to prepare for possible negotiations to resolve the Ukraine conflict and a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

Neither representatives from Ukraine nor from European countries have been invited to the talks in Saudi Arabia.

Although Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is also expected in Riyadh for talks with the Saudi leadership, he has stated that he does not recognize the legitimacy of the Rubio-Lavrov talks on Ukraine.

He emphasized that any negotiations on the settlement of the conflict can only take place with the participation of the Ukrainian government.