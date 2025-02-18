Ukraine updates: US, Russian diplomats hold talks in Riyadh

Skip next section Macron speaks with Trump and Zelenskyy after European meeting

02/18/2025 February 18, 2025 Macron speaks with Trump and Zelenskyy after European meeting

French President Emmanuel Macron said he spoke with US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after Monday's meeting of European leaders.

Macron stressed that a peace agreement could only be sustainable if Russia ends its aggression and there are credible security guarantees for Ukraine.

"We will work on this together with all Europeans, Americans, and Ukrainians. This is the key," he wrote on social media.

European leaders met in Paris on Monday for an emergency summit to discuss a unified strategy after Trump unexpectedly called for immediate talks following his conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin last week.

They indicated they were "ready" to provide future security guarantees for Ukraine, "depending on the level of American support."

They also insisted that no deal over Ukraine should be made behind their backs.