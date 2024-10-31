Ukraine updates: US calls on North Korea to withdraw troops

Both the United States and South Korea have called for the withdrawal of North Korean troops they say are currently stationed in Russia.

Pyongyang has so far denied sending troops to Russia, but its vice foreign minister has said that such a deployment would be in line with global norms if it were to happen.

Meanwhile, at least one child has been killed and dozens of other people injured in a Russian strike on an apartment building in Kharkiv.

Rescue operations have been complicated, as there is a threat the building may collapse, according to local officials.

Here is a roundup of developments regarding Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Thursday, October 31: