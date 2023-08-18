Ukraine updates: US approves Dutch, Danish F-16 deliveries

The United States has approved the sending of F-16 fighter planes from Denmark and the Netherlands to Ukraine, both European countries have confirmed.

Although jets won't have an immediate impact on the war, with pilots still to be trained, the development represents a major gain for Kyiv in its efforts to fend off Russia's invading forces.

Washington has assured Denmark and the Netherlands that it will expedite the approval of transfer requests for F-16s to go to Ukraine when the pilots are trained.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has thanked Germany for its delivery of air defense equipment.

Here's an overview of some of the main stories concerning Russia's war in Ukraine on Friday, August 18: