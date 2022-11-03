  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Brazil election
War in Ukraine
Iran protests
Dmitry Polyanskiy, First Deputy Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation, speaks at the United Nations Headquarters
Russia's deputy ambassador to the UN Dmitry Polyansky expressed disappointment at the outcome of the voteImage: John Lamparski/NurPhoto/picture alliance
ConflictsUkraine

Ukraine updates: UN denies Russia's bioweapons probe call

1 hour ago

NATO members and veto holders the UK, France and the US all objected to the Russian call to investigate supposed "military biological" activities in Ukraine with US support. The 10 non-permanent members all abstained.

https://p.dw.com/p/4IzTr

The UN Security Council late on Wednesday rejected a resolution drafted by Russia to investigate its allegations that the US is developing biological weapons in Ukraine.

Russia and China were the only votes in favor of the investigation, while US, France and Britain, which all have veto powers, voted against. All 10 non-permanent members of the Security Council abstained.

Moscow had asked for a committee to investigate its allegations that the Ukraine and the US are engaging in"military biological" activities outside the convention against the use of biological weapons. These claims were dismissed by US and the Ukraine as disinformation or even a possible precursor to a "false flag" operation by Russia.

Russia circulated the draft resolution and a 310-page document to council members last week, alleging biological activities were taking place in laboratories in Ukraine with support from the US Defense Department.

Russia's deputy ambassador to the UN, Dmitry Polyansky, expressed disappointment at the outcome of the vote. 

"Western countries demonstrated in every way that the law does not apply to them," he said. "This is a usual colonial mentality that we're used to and we're not even surprised by it."

Russia plans to raise the issue again at the review conference of the Biological Weapons Convention, from November 28 to December 16 in Geneva.

US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield addressed the claims and said, "The US voted against this resolution because it is based on disinformation, dishonesty, bad faith and a total lack of respect" for the Security Council."

Russia plans to raise the issue again at the review conference of the Biological Weapons Convention, from November 28 to December 16 in Geneva.

Both Western powers and Russia have faced considerable difficulty passing any resolutions on the conflict in Ukraine through the Security Council, given that at least four of the world's five veto holders have strong and conflicting opinions on it. 

Here are the other main headlines from the war in Ukraine on Thursday, November 3:

Zelensky hails Russia's agreeing to resume grain export deal

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyywelcomed Russia's decision to resume the deal to allow the export of Ukrainian grain via the Black Sea on Wednesday.

Zelenskyy called it "a significant diplomatic result for our country and the whole world"  in his nightly video address after the resuscitation of the deal reached between Kyiv and Moscow in July, mediated by Turkey and the UN.

Russia rejoins Ukraine grain export deal

The Ukrainian president said Russia's call for guarantees reflected "the failure of the Russian aggression."  After eight months of war "the Kremlin is demanding security guarantees from Ukraine," he said.

Russia said it had pulled out of the accord over the weekend that allowed the safe export of grain from Ukraine after an attack on its Black Sea fleet.

According to the Russian defense ministry, the reversal of the decision was influenced by the Ukrainian government's assurance that it won't launch strikes via the maritime corridor.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said his country had the right to walk out of the grain deal once again, should Ukraine violate its security guarantees.

About 14 million people forced from their homes: UNHCR

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has caused the biggest and fastest human displacement in decades, impacting about 14 million people, according to UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) director Filippo Grandi.

A little boy sits on his haunches by the bags left behind a bus at the Ya - Kherson Transit Hub which supports internally displaced persons evacuated from Kherson Region
The UNHCR is preparing for additional population movements both within and outside of Ukraine.Image: Dmytro Smolyenko/Ukrinform/abaca/picture alliance

Speaking to the UN Security Council in New York on Wednesday, he called for "an end to this senseless war."

"Some 14 million people have been forced from their homes," since the beginning of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Grandi said.

According to the UNHCR, more than 7 million Ukrainians have immigrated abroad — around 1 million of them to Germany. Grandi said the UN agency is getting ready for additional population movements both within and outside of Ukraine.

He warned that Ukrainians were poised to face "one of the world's harshest winters in extremely difficult circumstances," even as destruction of civilian infrastructure is "quickly making the humanitarian response look like a drop in the ocean of needs."

ss/msh (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A South Korean news broadcast of the Thursday missile launches

North Korea fires missile near Japan

Conflicts6 hours ago
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A destroyed tank is seen in a field in the aftermath of fighting between the Ethiopian National Defence Force (ENDF) and the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) forces in Kasagita town, in Afar region, Ethiopia, February 25, 2022.

AU announces peace deal in Ethiopia's Tigray conflict

AU announces peace deal in Ethiopia's Tigray conflict

Conflicts13 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Plastic litter a village in India

Why is India's single-use plastic ban failing?

Why is India's single-use plastic ban failing?

Nature and Environment15 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Guarded by police officers, climate activists sit cross-legged on a street, holding up banners

German climate protesters spark anger

German climate protesters spark anger

Society13 hours ago03:12 min
More from Germany

Europe

Prag | Schokolade mit Hanf

Czech Republic on the way to legalizing cannabis

Czech Republic on the way to legalizing cannabis

Politics21 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Posters of Russian President Vladimir Putin hang on light poles on Qasr El Nile Bridge in Cairo, Egypt

Egypt's difficult balancing act between the West and Russia

Egypt's difficult balancing act between the West and Russia

Politics14 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Abortion rights activists in Washington DC

Abortion ban may have eroded support, Ohio Republicans fear

Abortion ban may have eroded support, Ohio Republicans fear

PoliticsNovember 1, 202203:02 min
More from North America

Latin America

Macaws sit on a tree in the Amazon rainforest in Manaus, Amazonas State, Brazil

Germany wants to revive fund to save Amazon rainforest

Germany wants to revive fund to save Amazon rainforest

Nature and Environment14 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage