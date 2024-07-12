Ukraine updates: UN urges Russia to leave nuclear plant

Ukraine updates: UN urges Russia to leave nuclear plantJuly 12, 2024
What you need to know
The United Nations General Assembly has passed a resolution demanding Russia withdraw its military and personnel from the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the largest nuclear facility in Europe, and return control of it to Ukraine.
Meanwhile, the Ukrainian air force said it shot down all five Kh-101 cruise missiles and 11 of 19 drones launched by Russia overnight.
The air force said in a statement that Russia's main target was the town of Starokostiantyniv, a major Ukrainian air base and a frequent target of Moscow's strikes.
Here are the latest developments from Russia's war in Ukraine on Friday, July 12:
Ukraine wants ICC to prosecute Kyiv hospital attack
Ukraine's top prosecutor has called on the International Criminal Court (ICC) to prosecute Russia over a missile strike on a children's hospital in Kyiv.
"For the sake of international justice, cases like the intentional attack on the biggest child hospital in Kyiv (are) worth lifting to the ICC," Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin told Reuters news agency in an interview in The Hague, where the ICC is based.
The Ukrainian capital suffered one of its worst days of airstrikes since the war with Russia began on Monday, with attacks across the country killing at least 44 people, including two adults at the Okhmatdy Children's Hospital, Ukrainian officials have said.
The ICC prosecutor's office said Tuesday that one of its teams had visited the site of the hospital attack. It warned that anyone found responsible for attacks on civilian targets could be prosecuted.
A UN rights mission has said it is "highly likely" the hospital was hit directly by a Russian missile. Ukraine's security service said it had clear evidence that the medical facility was hit by a Russian Kh-101 cruise missile.
Moscow has denied the attack on the hospital and blamed Ukrainian anti-missile fire for hitting the clinic.
Russian missiles and drones target key Ukrainian air base
All five Kh-101 cruise missiles and 11 of 19 drones launched by Russia were shot down overnight, the Ukrainian air force said.
Russia's main target was the town of Starokostiantyniv, a major Ukrainian air base and a frequent target of Moscow's strikes, according to an air force statement.
"It is likely that the enemy is using imitators of attack drones to overload air defense. There was no information on casualties or damage," the air force said.
The governors of several targeted regions reported no damage or casualties in their statements Friday morning.
UN demands Russia return Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant to Ukraine
The United Nations General Assembly passed a resolution Thursday demanding that Russia "urgently withdraw" its military and other unauthorized personnel from Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the largest in Europe.
The resolution was co-sponsored by dozens of countries. Ninety-nine of the 193 members of the UN General Assembly voted in favor, nine against and 60 abstained.
The resolution, which is not legally binding, also stated that Moscow must immediately cease its attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure. The General Assembly reiterated its call for an end to Russia's aggression against its neighbor and for its withdrawal from Ukraine.
The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine has a capacity of nearly six gigawatts. It was occupied by Russian troops shortly after Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
The plant has been repeatedly hit by shelling, raising international concerns about a possible nuclear accident. Because of the danger, the plant was shut down in September 2022.
