Ukraine updates: UN urges Russia to leave nuclear plant

07/12/2024 July 12, 2024 German Interior Ministry takes threats from Russia 'very seriously'

Responding to an alleged Russian plot to assassinate the head of German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall, German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said she was taking the threat from Russia "very seriously."

"We are not commenting on individual threats," the minister told the dpa news agency in Berlin. "But one thing is very clear: we are taking the significantly increased threat of Russian aggression very seriously."

You can read more about the German reaction to the plot here: Germany decries Russian plot to assassinate Rheinmetall boss

Interior Ministry issued a statement stating that German security agencies are very vigilant and are acting accordingly, in close cooperation with our international partners.

"The federal government will not be intimidated by Russian threats. We will continue to do everything in our power to prevent possible threats in Germany," the statement said.

The ministry said that Russian threats are primarily aimed at undermining Germany's and our partners' support for Ukraine in its defense against Russia's war of aggression. "The Russian regime uses threats such as cyber attacks, disinformation, espionage and sabotage," it added.

Meanwhile, the Kremlin denied a media report that the United States had foiled a Russian plot to assassinate the head of Rheinmetall.