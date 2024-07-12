Ukraine updates: UN urges Russia to leave nuclear plant

The United Nations General Assembly has passed a resolution demanding Russia withdraw its military and personnel from the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the largest nuclear facility in Europe, and return control of it to Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian air force said it shot down all five Kh-101 cruise missiles and 11 of 19 drones launched by Russia overnight.

The air force said in a statement that Russia's main target was the town of Starokostiantyniv, a major Ukrainian air base and a frequent target of Moscow's strikes.

