Ukraine updates: UN body warns Russia on power grid strikes

Published September 19, 2024last updated September 19, 2024

The UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine says attacks on the country's electricity infrastructure by Russia may violate international humanitarian law. Meanwhile, Russia claims gains in Kursk. DW has more.

Zaporizhzhia turns off street lights to save power. Cars move along a road at sunset as the city switches off street lights due to power shortages in the region and to save electricity for residential buildings in Zaporizhzhia, southeastern Ukraine. Image from July 20, 2024.
Cities around much of Ukraine, especially places nearer the front lines like Zaporizhzhia, which lies near a massive contested nuclear power plant, frequently turn off street lights and other illumination overnight to save powerImage: Dmytro Smolienko/Avalon/Photoshot/picture alliance
What you need to know

  • UN group says "reasonable grounds to believe" Russian strikes on Ukrainian power grid violate humanitarian law
  • Russian commander claims advances in Kursk counteroffensive
  • Ukraine says it downed 42 drones and 1 missile overnight, six people injured in Kupyansk

Here's the latest news from Russia's war in Ukraine on Thursday, September 19, 2024:

September 19, 2024

EU's von der Leyen announces Friday Ukraine visit

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told reporters in Brussels on Thursday that she planned to travel to Kyiv on Friday. 

Von der Leyen was speaking at a joint press conference with the International Energy Agency, discussing contingencies to help Ukraine meet electricity production shortfalls during the coming winter. 

"I will be traveling to Kyiv to discuss these matters in person with President [Volodymyr] Zelenskyy tomorrow in our efforts to help Ukraine," she said. 

Von der Leyen said that €160 million (roughly $180 million) in proceeds from frozen Russian assets would be allocated to meeting Ukraine's humanitarian needs over the winter. 

She also said a fuel power plant in Lithuania was being dismantled and would be rebuilt in Ukraine. 

"We aim to restore 3.5 gigawatts of capacity, which is 15% of Ukraine's needs," she said.

September 19, 2024

International Energy Agency warns of 'sternest test yet' for Ukraine this winter

The International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Thursday that the coming winter would provide the "sternest test yet" for Ukraine's battered energy infrastructure. 

"Ukraine's energy system has made it through the past two winters," IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol said at a press conference releasing a new report. "But this winter will be, by far, its sternest test yet."

The IEA report said that in 2022 and 2023, "about half of Ukraine's power generation capacity was either occupied by Russian forces, destroyed or damaged, and approximately half of the large network substations were damaged by missiles and drones." 

It said that, given Ukraine's power generation capacity had fallen by two-thirds since Russia's full-scale invasion, there was a "yawning gap between available electricity supply and peak demand."  

A view of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.
Europe's largest nuclear power plant, in Zaporizhzhia in eastern Ukraine, is currently under the control of Russian forces and situated near the front lines. It once accounted for around 20% of Ukraine's total power generation.Image: Alexei Konovalov/ITAR-TASS/IMAGO

The international body called on European countries to expedite the delivery of equipment and parts to repair or rebuild damaged facilities and called for improved measures to protect them from aerial attacks. 

"Strains that are bearable during the summer months may become unbearable when temperatures start to fall and supplies of heat and water falter," the report warned. It estimated a possible peak power demand in winter in Ukraine of approaching 19 gigawatts and noted how the country regularly failed to meet peak summer demand of 12 gigawatts this year. 

It estimated the cost of necessary repairs and upgrades to Ukraine's power generation facilities at around $30 billion (roughly €27 billion). 

The IEA also called on the EU to increase its electricity and gas export capabilities to Ukraine. 

September 19, 2024

Energy grid strikes may violate humanitarian law, UN mission says

Russia's airstrikes targeting Ukraine's electricity infrastructure likely violate international law, a UN monitoring body in Ukraine said on Thursday, with winter fast approaching in the region

During its two-and-a-half-year full-scale invasion, Russia has fired hundreds of projectiles and drones at Ukrainian electricity generation, transmission and distribution facilities. Russia has launched concentrated waves of attacks on energy infrastructure ahead of each winter, with massive strikes on electricity production and transmission facilities in October 2022. 

Ukrainian cities have frequently been left without power, in extreme cases for days or weeks on end, and various electricity-saving measures are often used around the country. Emergency power generation solutions like diesel generators are also common on city streets. 

Diesel generators in Odesa streets. Women walk past diesel generators in the street used as backups during power outages in Odesa, southern Ukraine. July 23, 2024.
Diesel generators are common sights and valuable assets, particularly on the high streets of towns and cities, in this case Odesa, for businesses like restaurants or shopsImage: Nina Liashonok/Avalon/Photoshot/picture alliance

The UN's Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine (HRMMU) focused its report on nine waves of attacks between March and August this year. 

"There are reasonable grounds to believe that multiple aspects of the military campaign to damage or destroy Ukraine's civilian electricity and heat-producing and transmission infrastructure have violated foundational principles of international humanitarian law," it said. 

HRMMU said it had visited seven power plants either damaged or destroyed by attacks, as well as 28 affected communities. 

Ukraine has called the targeting of its power grid a war crime, and the International Criminal Court has issued arrest warrants for four Russian officials and military officers connected to the bombing of civilian power infrastructure

Russia, meanwhile, argues that power infrastructure is a legitimate military target and has dismissed the charges against its officials. 

The HRMMU said the attacks did not just risk compromising electricity supply, but could have knock-on effects for water supply, sewage and sanitation, heating and hot water provision, public health, education and the wider economy. 

Lviv at night during power cuts. A tram is in Katedralna Square at night, Lviv, western Ukraine. July 5, 2024.
Even cities like Lviv, about as far west and as far from Russia as it is possible to get inside Ukraine, have been taking part in power-saving drivesImage: Anastasiia Smolienko/Avalon/Photoshot/picture alliance

The report cited experts as saying that Ukrainians should anticipate typical power outages of between four and 18 hours per day this winter. 

Ukraine's national grid operator, Ukrenergo, reported a temporary overnight power cut in the northeastern Sumy region early on Thursday following a Russian attack on energy infrastructure.  

September 19, 2024

Russian commander claims advances in Kursk region

Russian forces have retaken two villages near the border to Ukraine in Russia's Kursk region, a Russian commander has said.

Ukraine launched a surprise incursion into the southern part of the western Russian region, which lies on the border to northern Ukraine, on August 6, gaining a meaningful sliver of territory. 

Russia recently launched a counteroffensive, trying to push back into the area Ukraine took control of from the western side, moving east.

Major General Apti Alaudinov, the commander of Chechnya's Akhmat special forces and deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's military-political department, said Russian troops had retaken Niolayevo-Dar'ino and Dar'ino, a pair of neighboring villages on the Ukrainian border.

"Our entire front has moved forward," Alaudinov said.

His claim would also suggest that Russian forces had safely crossed the small river lying just to the west of those settlements.

In this photo made from video released by the Russian Defense Ministry on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, a Russian tank takes up firing positions at an undisclosed location in the Russian/Ukrainian border area, in ​​the Kursk region, Russia.
Although Russia's sluggish response to the Kursk incursion raised eyebrows and prompted criticism at home, it started sending forces into the occupied territory this monthImage: Russian Defense Ministry/AP/picture alliance

The advance would provide Russia with a better platform to try to push further east, first towards the town of Sverdlikovo, which Ukrainian forces have been using as a logistical center, and then potentially on toward the larger settlement of Sudzha.

A Ukrainian military spokesman had told the AFP news agency a day earlier that the Russian counteroffensive in Kursk had been "stopped." Another official, however, later said that it was too early to make this claim and that Russian attempts to advance were still ongoing. 

September 19, 2024

Ukraine says 42 drones downed overnight, 1 of 4 missiles intercepted

Ukraine's air force said early on Thursday that it had shot down all 42 drones and one of four missiles launched by Russia during overnight attacks.

It said that air defenses were activated in nine regions across the country.

The regional governor of the Kharkiv Oblast, Oleh Syniehubov, said that six people were wounded in a Russian attack on the eastern town of Kupyansk, close to the front lines.

He said on Telegram that civilian infrastructure, a school and a kindergarten, and 10 apartment buildings were damaged in the city of Kharkiv. 

Serhiy Lysak, the governor of the central Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, said that the air force had shot down one missile over that territory and that nobody was hurt. 

Ihor Taburets, governor of the Cherkasy region, reported damage to an educational facility there.

msh/sms (AP, AFP, Reuters, dpa)

