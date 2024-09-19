Ukraine updates: UN body warns Russia on power grid strikes

09/19/2024 September 19, 2024 EU's von der Leyen announces Friday Ukraine visit

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told reporters in Brussels on Thursday that she planned to travel to Kyiv on Friday.

Von der Leyen was speaking at a joint press conference with the International Energy Agency, discussing contingencies to help Ukraine meet electricity production shortfalls during the coming winter.

"I will be traveling to Kyiv to discuss these matters in person with President [Volodymyr] Zelenskyy tomorrow in our efforts to help Ukraine," she said.

Von der Leyen said that €160 million (roughly $180 million) in proceeds from frozen Russian assets would be allocated to meeting Ukraine's humanitarian needs over the winter.

She also said a fuel power plant in Lithuania was being dismantled and would be rebuilt in Ukraine.

"We aim to restore 3.5 gigawatts of capacity, which is 15% of Ukraine's needs," she said.