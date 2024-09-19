Ukraine updates: UN body warns Russia on power grid strikes

Ukraine updates: UN body warns Russia on power grid strikesSeptember 19, 2024
What you need to know
- UN group says "reasonable grounds to believe" Russian strikes on Ukrainian power grid violate humanitarian law
- Russian commander claims advances in Kursk counteroffensive
- Ukraine says it downed 42 drones and 1 missile overnight, six people injured in Kupyansk
Here's the latest news from Russia's war in Ukraine on Thursday, September 19, 2024:
Energy grid strikes may violate humanitarian law, UN mission says
Russia's airstrikes targeting Ukraine's electricity infrastructure likely violate international law, a UN monitoring body in Ukraine said on Thursday, with winter fast approaching in the region.
During its two-and-a-half-year full-scale invasion, Russia has fired hundreds of projectiles and drones at Ukrainian electricity generation, transmission and distribution facilities. Russia has launched concentrated waves of attacks on energy infrastructure ahead of each winter, with massive strikes on electricity production and transmission facilities in October 2022.
Ukrainian cities have frequently been left without power, in extreme cases for days or weeks on end, and various electricity-saving measures are often used around the country. Emergency power generation solutions like diesel generators are also common on city streets.
The UN's Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine (HRMMU) focused its report on nine waves of attacks between March and August this year.
"There are reasonable grounds to believe that multiple aspects of the military campaign to damage or destroy Ukraine's civilian electricity and heat-producing and transmission infrastructure have violated foundational principles of international humanitarian law," it said.
HRMMU said it had visited seven power plants either damaged or destroyed by attacks, as well as 28 affected communities.
Ukraine has called the targeting of its power grid a war crime, and the International Criminal Court has issued arrest warrants for four Russian officials and military officers connected to the bombing of civilian power infrastructure.
Russia, meanwhile, argues that power infrastructure is a legitimate military target and has dismissed the charges against its officials.
The HRMMU said the attacks did not just risk compromising electricity supply, but could have knock-on effects for water supply, sewage and sanitation, heating and hot water provision, public health, education and the wider economy.
The report cited experts as saying that Ukrainians should anticipate typical power outages of between four and 18 hours per day this winter.
Ukraine's national grid operator, Ukrenergo, reported a temporary overnight power cut in the northeastern Sumy region early on Thursday following a Russian attack on energy infrastructure.
Russian commander claims advances in Kursk region
Russian forces have retaken two villages near the border to Ukraine in Russia's Kursk region, a Russian commander has said.
Ukraine launched a surprise incursion into the southern part of the western Russian region, which lies on the border to northern Ukraine, on August 6, gaining a meaningful sliver of territory.
Russia recently launched a counteroffensive, trying to push back into the area Ukraine took control of from the western side, moving east.
Major General Apti Alaudinov, the commander of Chechnya's Akhmat special forces and deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's military-political department, said Russian troops had retaken Niolayevo-Dar'ino and Dar'ino, a pair of neighboring villages on the Ukrainian border.
"Our entire front has moved forward," Alaudinov said.
His claim would also suggest that Russian forces had safely crossed the small river lying just to the west of those settlements.
The advance would provide Russia with a better platform to try to push further east, first towards the town of Sverdlikovo, which Ukrainian forces have been using as a logistical center, and then potentially on toward the larger settlement of Sudzha.
A Ukrainian military spokesman had told the AFP news agency a day earlier that the Russian counteroffensive in Kursk had been "stopped." Another official, however, later said that it was too early to make this claim and that Russian attempts to advance were still ongoing.
Ukraine says 42 drones downed overnight, 1 of 4 missiles intercepted
Ukraine's air force said early on Thursday that it had shot down all 42 drones and one of four missiles launched by Russia during overnight attacks.
It said that air defenses were activated in nine regions across the country.
The regional governor of the Kharkiv Oblast, Oleh Syniehubov, said that six people were wounded in a Russian attack on the eastern town of Kupyansk, close to the front lines.
He said on Telegram that civilian infrastructure, a school and a kindergarten, and 10 apartment buildings were damaged in the city of Kharkiv.
Serhiy Lysak, the governor of the central Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, said that the air force had shot down one missile over that territory and that nobody was hurt.
Ihor Taburets, governor of the Cherkasy region, reported damage to an educational facility there.
