Ukraine updates: UN body warns Russia on power grid strikes

September 19, 2024 Energy grid strikes may violate humanitarian law, UN mission says

Russia's airstrikes targeting Ukraine's electricity infrastructure likely violate international law, a UN monitoring body in Ukraine said on Thursday, with winter fast approaching in the region.

During its two-and-a-half-year full-scale invasion, Russia has fired hundreds of projectiles and drones at Ukrainian electricity generation, transmission and distribution facilities. Russia has launched concentrated waves of attacks on energy infrastructure ahead of each winter, with massive strikes on electricity production and transmission facilities in October 2022.

Ukrainian cities have frequently been left without power, in extreme cases for days or weeks on end, and various electricity-saving measures are often used around the country. Emergency power generation solutions like diesel generators are also common on city streets.

Diesel generators are common sights and valuable assets, particularly on the high streets of towns and cities, in this case Odesa, for businesses like restaurants or shops Image: Nina Liashonok/Avalon/Photoshot/picture alliance

The UN's Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine (HRMMU) focused its report on nine waves of attacks between March and August this year.

"There are reasonable grounds to believe that multiple aspects of the military campaign to damage or destroy Ukraine's civilian electricity and heat-producing and transmission infrastructure have violated foundational principles of international humanitarian law," it said.

HRMMU said it had visited seven power plants either damaged or destroyed by attacks, as well as 28 affected communities.

Ukraine has called the targeting of its power grid a war crime, and the International Criminal Court has issued arrest warrants for four Russian officials and military officers connected to the bombing of civilian power infrastructure.

Russia, meanwhile, argues that power infrastructure is a legitimate military target and has dismissed the charges against its officials.

The HRMMU said the attacks did not just risk compromising electricity supply, but could have knock-on effects for water supply, sewage and sanitation, heating and hot water provision, public health, education and the wider economy.

Even cities like Lviv, about as far west and as far from Russia as it is possible to get inside Ukraine, have been taking part in power-saving drives Image: Anastasiia Smolienko/Avalon/Photoshot/picture alliance

The report cited experts as saying that Ukrainians should anticipate typical power outages of between four and 18 hours per day this winter.

Ukraine's national grid operator, Ukrenergo, reported a temporary overnight power cut in the northeastern Sumy region early on Thursday following a Russian attack on energy infrastructure.