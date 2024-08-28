Ukraine updates: Ukrainian drones attack oil depot in Rostov

Skip next section Russia wants IAEA to be 'more objective' after visit to nuclear plant: state agency

08/28/2024 August 28, 2024 Russia wants IAEA to be 'more objective' after visit to nuclear plant: state agency

Russia said it wanted the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to take what Moscow called a "more objective and clearer" stance on nuclear safety on Wednesday.

A day prior, IAEA chief Rafael Grossi visited Russia's Kursk plant and warned of a serious nuclear threat at the site. The plant had been damaged from a drone strike, he said without clarifying who was responsible.

"Pointing fingers is something that I, as director general of the IAEA, must take extremely seriously. But it is obvious that you cannot separate what we have seen here from the recent military activity that we have seen," he said.

Grossi said the structure did not have a containment dome that might have offered some protection in the event of a strike.

The IAEA has urged both Moscow and Kyiv to keep fighting away from nuclear sites due to the risk of a catastrophe.

Russian authorities have accused Ukraine of the attack. Ukraine has not yet responded to this accusation.

"We see both the assessments and the work of this structure (the IAEA), but each time we want a more objective and clearer expression of the position of this structure," Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a radio interview, as per Russian state news agency RIA.

"Not in favor of our country, not in favor of confirming Moscow's position, but in favor of facts with one specific

goal: ensuring safety and preventing the development of a scenario along a catastrophic path, to which the Kyiv regime is pushing everyone," she added.

On August 6, Ukrainian forces attacked close to the Kursk region, about 40 kilometers (25 miles) from the plant. Russia is still trying to repel the strike.