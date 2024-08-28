Ukraine updates: Ukrainian drones attack oil depot in Rostov

Ukraine updates: Ukrainian drones attack oil depot in RostovAugust 28, 2024
What you need to know
- Ukrainian drones set fire to Russian oil depot
- Flights at Kazan airport canceled due to security reasons
- Russia wants IAEA to be more objective
Here are the latest developments in Russia's war in Ukraine from Wednesday, August 28:
Russia wants IAEA to be 'more objective' after visit to nuclear plant: state agency
Russia said it wanted the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to take what Moscow called a "more objective and clearer" stance on nuclear safety on Wednesday.
A day prior, IAEA chief Rafael Grossi visited Russia's Kursk plant and warned of a serious nuclear threat at the site. The plant had been damaged from a drone strike, he said without clarifying who was responsible.
"Pointing fingers is something that I, as director general of the IAEA, must take extremely seriously. But it is obvious that you cannot separate what we have seen here from the recent military activity that we have seen," he said.
Grossi said the structure did not have a containment dome that might have offered some protection in the event of a strike.
The IAEA has urged both Moscow and Kyiv to keep fighting away from nuclear sites due to the risk of a catastrophe.
Russian authorities have accused Ukraine of the attack. Ukraine has not yet responded to this accusation.
"We see both the assessments and the work of this structure (the IAEA), but each time we want a more objective and clearer expression of the position of this structure," Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a radio interview, as per Russian state news agency RIA.
"Not in favor of our country, not in favor of confirming Moscow's position, but in favor of facts with one specific
goal: ensuring safety and preventing the development of a scenario along a catastrophic path, to which the Kyiv regime is pushing everyone," she added.
On August 6, Ukrainian forces attacked close to the Kursk region, about 40 kilometers (25 miles) from the plant. Russia is still trying to repel the strike.
Ukraine drones set oil depot ablaze in Russia's Rostov region
An oil depot in Russia's Kamensky district in the Rostov region was attacked by a Ukrainian drone, local authorities said Wednesday.
The drone sparked a fire, setting ablaze several fuel tanks, according to reports. Videos shared on social media showed large tanks burning in the night.
"There are no casualties. Firefighters are extinguishing the fire," Rostov's governor, Vasily Golubev, said on the Telegram app.
The attack was confirmed by the Baza Telegram channel, which is close to Russian security services. It said three tanks were burning at the Kamensky oil depot after two drones fell on the area.
Russia's Defense Ministry also said they destroyed four other drones over the region overnight.
Another oil depot at Rostov's Proletarsk district was attacked about 10 days ago. The tanks there are still on fire, Russian authorities said.
Russia cancels flights at Kazan airport for safety reasons
Authorities canceled flights at Kazan airport in the Tatarstan Republic during the early hours of Wednesday for safety reasons, Russia's state-owned TASS news agency reported.
"To ensure safety of civil aircraft ... the airport temporarily does not receive or send flights from 7 a.m. Moscow time (0400 GMT)," TASS said citing Russia's aviation watchdog Rosaviatsia.
