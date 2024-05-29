Ukraine updates: Ukrainian air force says drones shot down

Ukraine's air force said on Wednesday that it had shot down 13 of 14 drones launched by Russia in an overnight attack on three regions.

In the meantime, Sweden has announced a €1.16 billion (13.3 billion kronor) military aid package for Ukraine.

The Scandinavian country will donate a range of material, including ASC 890 surveillance aircraft, Rb 99 medium-range air-to-air missiles and artillery ammunition, as well as all of its model 302 armored infantry fighting vehicles.

Here's a look at the latest developments from Russia's war in Ukraine on Wednesday, May 29: