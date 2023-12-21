Ukraine updates: Kyiv to call on men living abroad to fight

Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov has said he would extend "an invitation" to Ukrainian men living abroad to report to recruitment centers run by the armed forces, as the country looks to mobilize up to 500,000 more soldiers to defend against the ongoing Russian invasion.

Umerov told German media outlets that noncompliance would mean penalties, but added it was not yet clear what form they would take.

With Russian attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure likely to increase as winter continues, Germany said it would give more financial assistance to bolster the electricity and gas supply in the country.

Here's a look at the latest developments in Russia's war in Ukraine on Thursday, December 21.